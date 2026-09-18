India amends passport rules: New fees and child validity explained

India extends child passport validity, revises fees for all applicants
India has amended its passport rules, changing the validity period of ordinary passports issued to children below 15 years of age.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) notified the Passports (Amendment) Rules, 2026, amending the Passports Rules, 1980. The rules were published in the Gazette of India on September 17, 2026.
According to a PTI report, under the latest amendment, a 36-page ordinary passport issued to a child below 15 years will be valid for five years from the date of issue or until the child turns 18, whichever is earlier.
Meanwhile, revised passport application fees have been in effect since July 1, 2026, covering fresh applications, reissues and Tatkaal services.
Under the amended Rule 12(1A), a 36-page ordinary passport issued to a child below 15 years will be valid for:
Five years from the date of issue; or
Until the child turns 18, whichever is earlier.
This changes the earlier provision, under which the passport was valid for five years or until the child reached 15, whichever came first.
The new rule means the validity period will depend on the child’s age when the passport is issued.
For example, if a passport is issued when a child is 14, the five-year period would normally take the passport to age 19. However, under the amended rule, it will expire when the child turns 18.
Passport Seva’s existing guidance also states that children under 18 generally receive passports with five-year validity, while those aged 15 to 18 have an option to apply for a passport with 10-year validity, subject to the applicable conditions.
The government has also revised passport application fees. The new fee structure applies to fresh passports, reissue applications and Tatkaal services.
For applicants aged 18 and above, the revised passport fees are:
36-page passport: ₹2,500 under Normal service and ₹5,000 under Tatkaal.
60-page passport: ₹3,500 under Normal service and ₹6,000 under Tatkaal.
For minors below 18, a fresh or reissued 36-page ordinary passport costs ₹1,750 under Normal service, while the Tatkaal fee is ₹4,250.
For a lost or damaged 36-page passport, the replacement fees are:
Adults: ₹5,000 normal; ₹7,500 Tatkaal
Minors: ₹4,250 normal; ₹6,750 Tatkaal
The Passport Seva portal currently carries an advisory confirming that passport application fees were revised with effect from July 1, 2026.
The revised fee structure retains a 10% concession on fresh passport applications for:
Children up to eight years of age
Senior citizens above 60 years
The concession applies to fresh applications, not reissue applications.
Applicants between 15 and 18 years can opt for the adult-category passport, which provides 10-year validity, subject to the applicable rules.
This is separate from the latest change concerning ordinary 36-page passports issued to children below 15.
The revised fee schedule also covers several other passport-related services, including Police Clearance Certificates, Surrender Certificates and Global Entry Programme verification.
Applicants should check the applicable fee for their specific service before making a payment, as the amount depends on the type of application.
Passport applicants should use the official Passport Seva portal for applications, payments and appointment-related services.
The MEA has warned about fraudulent websites and mobile applications that collect applicants’ personal information or charge additional fees. Passport Seva specifically advises citizens not to use unofficial websites or intermediaries for passport applications.
The official Passport Seva portal provides access to fresh and reissue passport applications, Tatkaal services, Police Clearance Certificates and other passport-related services.
Child passport validity: Five years or until the child turns 18, whichever is earlier, for ordinary 36-page passports issued below age 15.
Adult 36-page passport: ₹2,500 under normal service.
Adult 60-page passport: ₹3,500 under normal service.
Adult Tatkaal: ₹5,000 for 36 pages and ₹6,000 for 60 pages.
Minor 36-page passport: ₹1,750 under normal service and ₹4,250 under Tatkaal.
Discount: 10% on fresh applications for children up to eight and senior citizens above 60.
The latest changes affect both passport validity for younger children and the cost of applying for a passport. For children below 15, the new rule extends the age limit for ordinary 36-page passports to 18, while ensuring the passport remains valid for no more than five years from the date of issue.
At the same time, the revised fee structure, in effect from July 1, 2026, means applicants will pay updated charges for Normal, Tatkaal and other passport-related services. Parents and applicants should check the applicable fee and validity rules before applying and use the official Passport Seva portal for applications and payments.