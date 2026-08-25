Trump’s $103,265 H-1B fee: What it means for Indians

But the fee has not yet taken effect. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) published the proposed regulation on August 24 and opened it to public comments for 30 days. Even if the administration ultimately adopts it, legal challenges are widely expected.

The proposal matters particularly to India. Indians accounted for about 70 per cent of H-1B workers in fiscal 2025, according to the Hindustan Times, and India is also a major source of international students in the United States.

Crucially, the proposed charge would apply whether the worker is being recruited from overseas or is already in the United States. That means foreign graduates moving from student status into an H-1B job could also be affected.

There is another uncertainty. The Trump administration is separately considering changes affecting OPT, although no $100,000 OPT charge has been formally adopted. DHS has stressed that policies should not be regarded as final until officially announced.

For now, the $103,265 figure is a proposal. But if it survives the regulatory and legal battles ahead, the cost of hiring foreign talent in America could look very different.

Critics are also likely to point to DHS’s acknowledgement that the fee could have the indirect effect of discouraging companies from hiring H-1B workers instead of qualified Americans. Opponents could argue that this suggests the measure is intended not merely to recover administrative costs but to influence employers’ hiring decisions.

Alex Abraham Senior Associate Editor

Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.