Centre will allow customers in Lebanon to complete visa-related procedures locally
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that an electronic visa centre will open in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, next month.
Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the opening of the centre is part of efforts to strengthen relations between the two countries and their peoples, and represented an important step towards expanding bilateral cooperation.
Alshamsi said the centre would enable customers in Lebanon to complete procedures related to visa applications from within the Lebanese Republic, helping shorten the customer journey and speed up procedures in accordance with the systems and requirements approved by the relevant authorities.
Alshamsi added that the opening of the centre reflected the UAE’s experience in adopting innovative digital solutions to simplify procedures, improve service efficiency and provide customers with an easier and more flexible experience inside and outside the country, in line with the UAE’s digital transformation agenda.