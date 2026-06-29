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UAE allows citizens to travel to Lebanon from Monday

UAE lifts Lebanon travel ban from June 29, sets strict pre-trip registration rules

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Travel to Lebanon resumes for Emiratis with mandatory Tawajudi registration
Travel to Lebanon resumes for Emiratis with mandatory Tawajudi registration
WAM

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that Emirati citizens will be allowed to travel to Lebanon from Monday, June 29, 2026.

The ministry said registration through the Tawajudi service is mandatory before travel, adding that citizens will not be allowed to leave UAE ports of departure before completing the registration process to avoid travel procedures being suspended or legal accountability.

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In a statement posted on Instagram, the ministry said UAE citizens must also notify the relevant authorities of their return through Tawajudi.

It urged citizens to contact the ministry in emergencies on +97180024.

The decision follows an earlier travel ban announced on April 30, 2026, when the ministry barred UAE citizens from travelling to Iran, Lebanon and Iraq due to regional developments and called on citizens already in those countries to leave and return to the UAE as soon as possible.

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UAEUAE TravelLebanon

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