Emiratis advised to heed travel ban and leave Mali promptly
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced a travel ban for its citizens to Mali due to current developments in the West African nation.
The Ministry has also urged Emirati nationals currently in Mali to leave the country and return to the UAE as soon as possible.
In a statement released on Tuesday, the Ministry stressed the importance of adhering strictly to official guidance and advisories, stressing the need for heightened caution and vigilance during this period.
The Ministry further called on UAE citizens in Mali to maintain contact and seek assistance via the designated emergency hotline for nationals abroad, which operates around the clock.
