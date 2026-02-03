UAE opens digital visa hub in Beirut, taking e-services global

New centre lets applicants complete UAE visas at home with biometrics, faster processing
Dubai: The UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security is set to open an electronic visa issuance centre in Beirut, extending the country’s digital government services beyond its borders and reinforcing long-standing ties with Lebanon.
The new centre is expected to open soon in the Lebanese capital, following the directives of the UAE’s leadership to strengthen collaboration and deliver tangible benefits to citizens of both nations.
The move also aligns with the UAE’s efforts to export its government modernisation model, including the digitisation of services and the reduction of bureaucracy through integrated smart solutions designed to exceed customer expectations, both domestically and internationally.
Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of the Authority, said the Beirut centre will mark an important step in our plan to restructure and upgrade the UAE’s overseas electronic visa centres, which now number 18 worldwide.
He noted that the aim is to shorten and simplify the customer journey by enabling applicants to complete all visa procedures within their home country, without multiple visits or complex administrative steps.
The centre will allow applicants to process visas for tourism, medical treatment, study and employment, while also offering document verification services, including passports, medical reports and police clearance certificates.
Biometric services will be provided on site, covering fingerprinting, iris scans and facial imaging, as well as personal interviews for work visa applicants.
According to Al Khaili, the authority has upgraded the centre’s technical systems and integrated them with the UAE’s electronic visa platform to ensure faster processing, data accuracy and standardised procedures in line with the highest operational benchmarks.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox