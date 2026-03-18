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Building collapses in central Beirut after Israeli strike

The attack reportedly killed at least six people and caused significant damage

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Dubai: A residential building collapsed in central Beirut early Wednesday after an Israeli airstrike struck the densely populated Zuqaq al-Blat neighbourhood, Lebanese officials said. The attack reportedly killed at least six people and caused significant damage in an area located near government offices and several embassies.

The Israeli military had earlier urged residents in parts of the capital to evacuate, warning of an imminent strike targeting positions linked to the Iran-backed group Hezbollah. However, Lebanese authorities said the strike on central Beirut occurred without prior warning.

Lebanon has been drawn deeper into the regional conflict since March 2, when Hezbollah launched rockets towards Israel following US-Israeli strikes in Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Since then, Israel has carried out a series of intense air raids across Lebanon, alongside ground operations in the south, and has repeatedly struck Beirut, with and without evacuation alerts, raising fears of further escalation.

 Video: AFP

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

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