Israeli airstrikes target central, southern Beirut without prior warning
Lebanese media said Israeli strikes hit central Beirut and the city's southern suburbs early Wednesday, in raids that came without warning.
Local media reported one strike hit an apartment in the central Zuqaq al-Blat neighbourhood, where the Israeli military last week hit a Beirut branch of the Hezbollah-linked financial firm Al-Qard Al-Hassan.
The area is close to the government's headquarters and several embassies.
In last week's strike there, the Israeli military had released an evacuation warning in advance.
Another strike hit the central Basta district, where Israel had struck during a 2024 war between Israel and Hezbollah, according to media reports.
AFP correspondents in Beirut heard the sound of several explosions early Wednesday.
Lebanese media also reported two strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, a stronghold of pro-Iran militant group Hezbollah.
Lebanon was drawn into the Middle East war on March 2 when Hezbollah launched rockets towards Israel in response to US-Israeli strikes that killed Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Israel has responded with intense strikes in multiple Lebanese regions and ground operations in the south, and has hit central Beirut several times, both with and without warning.