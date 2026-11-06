GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia

Jailed Malaysian ex-PM Najib pays fine, meeting condition for house arrest

Najib settles $12 million fine, prepares for house arrest after royal pardon

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Police secure Najib's residence as ex-PM transitions to house arrest
Police secure Najib's residence as ex-PM transitions to house arrest
AFP

Jailed Malaysian former prime minister Najib Razak paid a fine Friday, a condition of his royal pardon allowing him to serve the rest of his sentence under house arrest, his party said.

The 73-year-old former leader was jailed for his role in one of the largest-ever global plunders of a sovereign wealth fund, the now-defunct 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

"UMNO has completed all payment processes to the Kuala Lumpur High Court this morning," the United Malays National Organisation said in a statement, referring to the 50 million ringgit ($12 million) fine.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

"UMNO hereby officially closes the special Najib Razak Solidarity Fund account, which was established to receive public contributions. There is no longer a need for public crowdfunding for this purpose."

Najib's aide, Ahmad Lutfi Azhar, also confirmed the payment had been made and told reporters they were now waiting for transfer papers to be issued.

Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim had granted Najib the conditional pardon in September, allowing him to the serve out the rest of his prison sentence under house arrest provided he pay the fine.

The road leading to Najib's residence was cordoned off as of noon, with yellow police tape and traffic cones blocking access to the area, an AFP journalist saw.

Police had parked patrol cars and mobile vans as well as set up two tents near the entrance to the road, in preparation for crowd control.

Related Topics:
Asia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

MATRADE leads Malaysian OGSE delegation to ADIPEC

MATRADE leads Malaysian OGSE delegation to ADIPEC

2m read
Sharjah Police warn that spreading fake news can lead to jail and Dh100,000 fines.

Dh100,000 fine, jail for spreading fake news in UAE

2m read
Dubai court upholds one-year jail term and deportation in a child assault case.

Dubai court upholds jail term in child assault case

2m read
File photo taken on July 28, 2025 shows ex-Speaker of the House Martin Romualdez (R) during the State of the Nation Address at the House of Representatives in Manila. Romualdez stepped down as Congress speaker in September amid the probe into fake flood-control projects which has kicked up public anger.

Manila: Jail ordered for Romualdez over ₱7.4B plunder

4m read