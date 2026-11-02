MATRADE leads Malaysian OGSE delegation to ADIPEC

Showcase highlights Malaysia’s commitment to expanding global OGSE export footprint
The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) is leading a delegation of six prominent Malaysian Oil & Gas Services and Equipment (OGSE) companies to ADIPEC 2026, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), UAE. This strategic showcase highlights Malaysia’s ongoing commitment to expanding its global OGSE export footprint and advancing regional energy partnerships.
Malaysia has a highly developed supply chain of over 1,800 active oil and gas services and equipment (OGSE) companies, many with proven track records in the Middle East. ADIPEC serves as a critical commercial gateway for Malaysian enterprises to deepen market penetration across the MENA region, driving innovation, sustainable operations, and the broader global energy transition.
Petroleum products remain a cornerstone of Malaysia’s trade economy, serving as the nation’s second-largest export contributor. For the period of Jan to Sept 2026, petroleum product exports recorded a total value of $24.37 billion, representing 6.3 per cent of total national exports. Malaysia’s presence at ADIPEC underscores the OGSE sector’s resilience and proactive search for new growth avenues across the evolving global energy landscape.
Malaysian O&G companies possess world-class capabilities across the entire energy value chain, ranging from offshore and onshore fabrication to conceptual engineering, marine repair and conversion, and specialised drilling management. Despite global economic shifts, the GCC and broader MENA regions remain vital strategic markets, and MATRADE is committed to facilitating long-term market access and high-value partnerships for Malaysian capability providers.
2026 marks MATRADE’s 12th consecutive participation at ADIPEC since 2014. The six participating Malaysian companies will feature practical, hardware-integrated digital solutions — such as intelligent battery monitoring systems and digitally-tracked gas equipment that reduces leakage — alongside proven mechanical innovations like portable machining, MRO solutions, and environmentally responsible drilling fluids. Furthermore, MATRADE serves as a direct gateway to connect global buyers with Malaysia’s broader ecosystem of specialised AI, drone, and data analytics supporting the O&G sector.
By showcasing these advanced technologies, MATRADE continues to position Malaysia as a trusted and competitive supplier of engineering, equipment, and technical expertise to the global energy sector.