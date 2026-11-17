Norwegian energy giant detects IT breach, no data theft found
Norwegian energy company Equinor said on Tuesday, November 17, that it had detected an ongoing cyberattack targeting some of its IT systems.
Reuters reported that Equinor had notified the relevant authorities and was mobilising resources to contain the cyberattack and restore the integrity of its IT systems.
Equinor said it had found no evidence of data theft and that its operations had not been affected.
The cyberattack comes amid a series of technical disruptions affecting major services in the US over the past few days.
Recent incidents have hit Microsoft 365, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Workday, JPMorgan Chase, United Airlines, Apple and Marriott International.
The disruptions have affected email services, air travel, banking transactions, hotel bookings and access to digital platforms.
However, there is no evidence linking these incidents to one another or to the cyberattack reported by Equinor.
Separately, the FBI has warned that state-aligned hackers are exploiting ARTEX, an AI-powered penetration-testing tool, to target businesses and organisations worldwide.
The reported attacks have affected multiple sectors, including financial services, government, technology, defence, energy, healthcare, manufacturing and telecommunications.
The warning highlights growing cybersecurity risks, but there is no indication that ARTEX was involved in the Equinor incident.
Equinor has not reported any operational impact or data theft from the attack.