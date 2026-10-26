Health benefits and workplace culture key to retaining talent

Balancing workplace culture and business goals with employee well-being is also a growing priority, with health insurance and support for physical and mental health emerging as critical factors in productivity and staff retention, experts said at Leadership Redefined, part of the Work Reimagined series organised by InsuranceMarket.ae in association with Gulf News.

Leading a workforce spanning multiple generations is no easy task, with differences in expectations, digital skills and work styles testing how businesses build trust, retain talent and sustain performance.

“An employee may not take time off work but could still be operating at 50 per cent because they are dealing with a personal or professional issue. Employers need to recognise that employees can struggle even when they continue to show up for work,” he said.

Ameet Lakhiani, Group Managing Director of Alfred Holdings, the parent company of InsuranceMarket.ae , said mental health support is as important as physical healthcare. Several insurers now offer access to doctors, psychiatrists and counsellors through phone consultations, allowing employees to seek help without visiting a clinic.

Employee well-being initiatives can make a difference, but their impact depends on whether staff understand what support is available and how to access it.

“Healthcare expenses in the UAE are not cheap, so having the right coverage can be an important consideration when choosing an employer. Organisations need to provide comprehensive coverage so employees feel secure and do not have to worry about whether they can afford treatment,” Lakhiani said.

Health coverage can also influence an employee’s choice of employer, particularly for those with dependants or existing medical needs.

“Making a service available and ensuring employees actually use it are two different things. If employees are unaware of their health insurance benefits or have not been shown how to access these services, usage is unlikely to be high.”

Lakhiani said employers should work with insurance brokers to review policies, manage premiums and ensure employees understand the benefits available to them.

“Employers must accommodate changing expectations of employees while maintaining workplace engagement,” he said.

Hojeige said younger employees are now more open about mental health and work-life balance, prompting employers to rethink how they support staff and address their well-being.

George Hojeige, Group CEO of Virtuzone, also stressed the role of medical insurance in retaining talent. “Some employees had stayed with our company despite receiving better salary offers elsewhere because they valued its coverage.”

“Leadership teams need to speak to employees, understand where support is needed most and offer flexibility in the health insurance benefits and options available to them,” said Robie Gonzales, Founder and CEO of Senyara Learning.

Experts stressed the need for employers to understand the distinct health and well-being needs of employees across generations. Younger staff may face stress and long working hours, while older colleagues may have different health priorities.

Workload management is another concern, particularly for high performers who may be given increasing responsibilities because they consistently deliver results. Without clear limits and support, this can lead to burnout and affect both employees and business performance.

“Continually assigning more responsibilities to employees who consistently deliver can eventually lead to burnout, affecting both individuals and the business,” she warned.

Managers also need to recognise changes in behaviour that may signal stress or other concerns. Dr M. Srinivasan, Pro Vice Chancellor of Amity University Dubai, said repeatedly arriving late or spending significantly longer hours at work could indicate an underlying issue, even when performance remains strong.