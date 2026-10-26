Health benefits and workplace culture key to retaining talent

Experts stress adequate insurance, early burnout detection and stronger employee support
Leading a workforce spanning multiple generations is no easy task, with differences in expectations, digital skills and work styles testing how businesses build trust, retain talent and sustain performance.
Balancing workplace culture and business goals with employee well-being is also a growing priority, with health insurance and support for physical and mental health emerging as critical factors in productivity and staff retention, experts said at Leadership Redefined, part of the Work Reimagined series organised by InsuranceMarket.ae in association with Gulf News.
Employee well-being initiatives can make a difference, but their impact depends on whether staff understand what support is available and how to access it.
Ameet Lakhiani, Group Managing Director of Alfred Holdings, the parent company of InsuranceMarket.ae, said mental health support is as important as physical healthcare. Several insurers now offer access to doctors, psychiatrists and counsellors through phone consultations, allowing employees to seek help without visiting a clinic.
“An employee may not take time off work but could still be operating at 50 per cent because they are dealing with a personal or professional issue. Employers need to recognise that employees can struggle even when they continue to show up for work,” he said.
“Making a service available and ensuring employees actually use it are two different things. If employees are unaware of their health insurance benefits or have not been shown how to access these services, usage is unlikely to be high.”
Health coverage can also influence an employee’s choice of employer, particularly for those with dependants or existing medical needs.
“Healthcare expenses in the UAE are not cheap, so having the right coverage can be an important consideration when choosing an employer. Organisations need to provide comprehensive coverage so employees feel secure and do not have to worry about whether they can afford treatment,” Lakhiani said.
Making a service available and ensuring employees actually use it are two different things. If employees are unaware of their health insurance benefits or have not been shown how to access these services, usage is unlikely to be high.Ameet Lakhiani, Group Managing Director of Alfred Holdings
George Hojeige, Group CEO of Virtuzone, also stressed the role of medical insurance in retaining talent. “Some employees had stayed with our company despite receiving better salary offers elsewhere because they valued its coverage.”
Hojeige said younger employees are now more open about mental health and work-life balance, prompting employers to rethink how they support staff and address their well-being.
“Employers must accommodate changing expectations of employees while maintaining workplace engagement,” he said.
Lakhiani said employers should work with insurance brokers to review policies, manage premiums and ensure employees understand the benefits available to them.
Experts stressed the need for employers to understand the distinct health and well-being needs of employees across generations. Younger staff may face stress and long working hours, while older colleagues may have different health priorities.
“Leadership teams need to speak to employees, understand where support is needed most and offer flexibility in the health insurance benefits and options available to them,” said Robie Gonzales, Founder and CEO of Senyara Learning.
Workload management is another concern, particularly for high performers who may be given increasing responsibilities because they consistently deliver results. Without clear limits and support, this can lead to burnout and affect both employees and business performance.
“Continually assigning more responsibilities to employees who consistently deliver can eventually lead to burnout, affecting both individuals and the business,” she warned.
Managers also need to recognise changes in behaviour that may signal stress or other concerns. Dr M. Srinivasan, Pro Vice Chancellor of Amity University Dubai, said repeatedly arriving late or spending significantly longer hours at work could indicate an underlying issue, even when performance remains strong.
“Managers are not medical professionals, but they can learn to recognise these patterns and approach employees with sensitivity. Building trust allows staff to discuss concerns and seek appropriate support,” he said.
Preventive healthcare gives employers an opportunity to address potential health concerns before they affect employees’ well-being and performance. However, benefits included in corporate medical policies may go unused if staff and HR teams are unaware of them.
Rachit Jhamb, Director of InsuranceMarket.ae B2B Division, said employers should make better use of the preventive care already available through their policies.
“Many corporate medical insurance policies already include preventive benefits, such as annual health check-ups and metabolic health screenings. However, HR teams may not be fully aware of these benefits or how employees can access them.”
Depending on age and risk factors, screenings may include tests for chronic conditions and certain cancers. Jhamb said employers should review their policies with insurance partners, identify available benefits and plan well-being initiatives.
“Ultimately, healthier employees are better placed to perform well, helping businesses achieve their goals,” Jhamb said.