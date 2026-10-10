How UAE protects 2 million migratory birds every year

How the UAE provides a vital stopover for millions of migratory birds
Abu Dhabi: The UAE welcomes around two million migratory birds each year, providing a vital stopover along the African-Eurasian flyway, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment said.
In a post on X, the Ministry sad that millions of birds cross the UAE's skies annually, finding a safe haven during their long journeys between continents.
“Every year, millions of migratory birds cross the skies of the UAE, finding a safe stopover along their journey,” the ministry added.
It outlined a series of conservation initiatives aimed at safeguarding migratory species, protecting natural habitats and strengthening ecological sustainability through monitoring, habitat preservation and environmental protection programmes.
Under the National Biodiversity Strategy 2031, the UAE aims to restore 80 per cent of degraded terrestrial and marine areas while conserving at least 20 per cent of ecosystems to provide safe and sustainable habitats for migratory birds.
The ministry said the country continues to protect bird migration routes by preserving nature reserves and natural habitats, alongside implementing monitoring and conservation programmes.
The UAE has also strengthened its involvement in international agreements designed to protect migratory species.
In 2008, it became one of the first countries to sign the Memorandum of Understanding on the Conservation of Migratory Birds of Prey, and continues to host its office.
The country subsequently joined the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals in 2016, reinforcing its commitment to international cooperation on wildlife protection.
The UAE has also secured the inclusion of 10 sites under the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, an international agreement dedicated to the conservation and sustainable use of wetlands.
The ministry emphasised that protecting migratory birds is part of a national effort to preserve natural ecosystems and safeguard biodiversity for future generations.