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Fire breaks out at waste collection site in Abu Dhabi’s Al Wathba

Abu Dhabi Police and Civil Defence teams respond to blaze on Wednesday

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Fire breaks out at waste collection site in Abu Dhabi’s Al Wathba
X / Abu Dhabi Police HQ

Dubai: Emergency teams were responding to a fire that broke out at a waste collection site in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday, authorities said.

Abu Dhabi Police said its teams and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority were dealing with the blaze, which broke out on September 30.

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Authorities did not immediately provide details on the extent of the fire or say whether there were any casualties.

Abu Dhabi Police urged the public to rely on official sources for information about the incident and avoid circulating unverified reports.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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