Project includes real-time bus management and a new smart digital fare collection system
Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, announced during its participation in LIVEX 2026 a strategic project to develop the next generation of public transport systems in Abu Dhabi, with an investment of more than Dh300 million.
The project includes the implementation of an advanced Automated Vehicle Management (AVM) system and the development of an integrated digital smart fare collection system, enhancing the use of data and advanced digital technologies to develop a smarter, more efficient and sustainable mobility ecosystem.
The project will contribute to improving quality of life, enhancing mobility efficiency, and supporting Abu Dhabi’s competitiveness as a leading destination for living and investment.
The contract for the project has been awarded to Conduent Business Solutions S.A.S., a French company and part of the global Conduent Group, specialising in smart mobility solutions and electronic fare collection systems.
The company brings more than 50 years of experience in this field, with solutions deployed across more than 400 public transport networks in over 20 countries.
Through its specialised expertise, the company will support the development of smart fare collection systems and the management of public transport operations, enabling the adoption of the latest technologies, digital solutions and international best practices in the management and operation of public transport systems across the emirate.
This strategic investment reflects the Integrated Transport Centre’s commitment to continuously modernising the digital infrastructure of public transport in the emirate and enhancing the readiness of the mobility ecosystem to accommodate future population growth and economic development through the deployment of advanced technologies and artificial intelligence in service management and operations.
The project forms part of the centre’s efforts to accelerate digital transformation across the sector, enhance service efficiency, elevate customer experience, and support future planning for mobility networks in line with Abu Dhabi’s urban and economic growth.
From an operational perspective, the project represents a significant step forward in enhancing the efficiency of the public transport system.
The Automated Vehicle Management system will provide advanced capabilities for real-time monitoring of buses and journeys, improving schedule adherence, enhancing fleet and service management efficiency, strengthening operational reliability, supporting data-driven decision-making, and optimising resource management.
The project also includes the development of an advanced digital Automated Fare Collection (AFC) system that will enable more efficient management of payment and journey processes, simplify payment procedures, and improve the public transport user experience through more flexible payment options, including bank cards, digital payment methods and QR codes.
The system will also generate advanced operational data to support service development and efficiency improvements.
Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, said: "This project represents a strategic investment in developing the digital infrastructure of Abu Dhabi’s public transport system and reflects the centre’s commitment to leveraging data and advanced technologies to build a smarter, more efficient and sustainable mobility ecosystem.
Through the development of transport management systems and smart fare collection solutions, we are strengthening our data-driven decision-making capabilities, enhancing service efficiency and customer experience, supporting quality of life, and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination for living, investment and the development of future mobility solutions."
The project is expected to enhance the efficiency and reliability of public transport services, improve user experience, and support integration across various mobility services, providing a smoother and smarter mobility experience while strengthening the transport system’s readiness to meet the Emirate’s future growth requirements.