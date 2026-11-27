GDRFA Dubai has issued 5,693 yacht crew visas since launching its service in 2025.
Dubai: Dubai has facilitated 1,972 yacht arrivals and departures through its Mobile Marina service since its official launch in October 2024, while issuing 5,693 visas for yacht crew members, as the emirate steps up efforts to attract maritime tourism.
The figures were announced by the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) during the 32nd Dubai International Boat Show, which runs at Dubai Harbour from November 25 to 29.
The Mobile Marina service, launched officially on October 10, 2024, allows yacht entry and departure procedures to be completed directly at berthing locations, eliminating the need for owners and crew members to visit immigration centres.
Between its official launch and November 25, 2026, the service facilitated 1,023 arrivals and 949 departures.
Including its pilot phase, which began in early 2023, the service has handled 3,612 yacht movements, comprising 1,854 arrivals and 1,758 departures.
GDRFA Dubai also reported issuing 5,693 visas through its Multiple-Entry Visa for Yacht Crew service, introduced during the Dubai International Boat Show in February 2025.
The facility allows yacht crew members to enter Dubai repeatedly on successive voyages, providing greater flexibility and making it easier for them to travel in and out of the emirate between trips.
Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, said the development of services for yachts and their crews reinforces Dubai’s competitiveness as a global maritime tourism destination.
He said the authority was committed to introducing innovative and flexible services that prioritise customers’ needs, facilitate their journeys and enhance their overall experience.
Major General Saleh Ahmed Al Qamzi, Assistant Director General for Sea and Land Ports at GDRFA Dubai, said the Mobile Marina service enables the authority’s field teams to complete entry and departure formalities directly at yacht berthing locations.
He said the multiple-entry visa service complements the initiative by making crew movements more convenient.
The integration of the two services helps streamline procedures, facilitates yacht operations and provides a smoother experience for yacht owners and crew members, he added.
At its stand at the Dubai International Boat Show, GDRFA Dubai is also showcasing a range of immigration and residency services for yacht owners and visitors.
These include the Establishment Card – Yacht Owners Category, entry permits and residency options, including the Golden Residency for eligible applicants.
Visitors can also learn about tourism-related benefits offered through the Happiness Card and the Red Carpet service at Dubai’s airports.
The authority’s Digital Services team is providing technical assistance to visitors at the stand, helping them access its digital services. Visitors can also submit feedback and suggestions through the 04 Platform, supporting ongoing service improvements and greater customer participation.
The 32nd edition of the Dubai International Boat Show is being held at Dubai Harbour from November 25 to 29, 2026, organised by Dubai World Trade Centre.