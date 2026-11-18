Dubai Marina vertiport can handle 84,000 passengers annually; two more sites are planned
Dubai: Travelling from Dubai International Airport (DXB) to Dubai Marina could soon take less than 10 minutes by air taxi, compared with approximately 35 minutes by road, after Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Skyports Infrastructure announced the completion and regulatory certification of the Dubai Marina Vertiport on Wednesday.
The facility, officially designated VMR, has received certification from the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), enabling the world's first permanent vertiport-to-vertiport electric air taxi route.
The route will connect Dubai Marina with the network's primary vertiport near Dubai International Airport, known as VDX, with flights to be operated by US-based Joby Aviation.
However, commercial passenger services have not yet begun, with the launch still subject to operational approvals and readiness.
Currently, Joby Aviation's electric air taxi, the main US company supplying aircraft for air taxi services in Dubai, is undergoing the fifth and final stage of the US Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) type-certification process. However, it has not yet received full FAA type certification for commercial passenger operations.
The new connection is expected to provide an alternative to road travel between two of Dubai's busiest residential, tourism and business districts.
Joby's electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft can reach speeds of up to 200 miles per hour (approximately 322 kilometres per hour), potentially reducing the journey between the airport and Dubai Marina to under 10 minutes.
Anthony El-Khoury, General Manager, UAE, Joby Aviation, said the completion of the two vertiports brings the airline closer to launching its first commercial route.
"Dubai is building a new way to move around the city, and with VDX and VMR now complete, the network has its first route," he said.
"For residents and visitors, a trip to or from the airport becomes part of the experience rather than time spent in traffic, and that is just the beginning, with Downtown and the Palm Jumeirah to follow."
El-Khoury added that the company would now focus on commissioning the vertiports and conducting aircraft operations as it prepares to introduce the service.
The Dubai Marina Vertiport is located adjacent to the American University in Dubai, providing access to Dubai Marina, Dubai Internet City and surrounding residential and commercial areas.
The facility is also within walking distance of Al Fardan Exchange Metro Station, allowing passengers to connect to Dubai's wider public transport network.
The vertiport includes a single elevated touchdown and lift-off area, an aircraft charging facility and a passenger terminal.
According to Skyports, the facility is designed to accommodate up to 21,000 aircraft landings annually, with capacity for as many as 84,000 passengers.
Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of the Corporate Technology Support Services Sector and Chair of the Autonomous Transport and Aerial Taxi Committee, said the development represents an important step towards introducing another transport option for residents and visitors.
"By establishing the world's first permanent vertiport-to-vertiport electric air taxi route, we are taking an important step towards introducing a new mode of transport that complements Dubai's existing public transport network and enhances connectivity between key destinations across the city," he said.
Dubai Marina is the second vertiport in the emirate's planned air taxi network to be completed and receive regulatory certification, following the facility near Dubai International Airport.
Two additional vertiports are currently being developed in Downtown Dubai and Palm Jumeirah.
Together, the four locations will form the initial Dubai Air Taxi network, connecting the airport with major tourism, business and residential destinations.
Addison Ferrell, Director of Skyports Infrastructure, said the completion of the first two locations creates the necessary infrastructure for the network's initial route.
"With two vertiports now completed and certified, Dubai has achieved another global aviation first, putting in place the infrastructure for the world's first permanent vertiport-to-vertiport electric air taxi route," Ferrell said.
"This is a significant milestone in turning the vision of Advanced Air Mobility into a reality, and a testament to the ambition and close collaboration of Skyports, the RTA, Joby and the GCAA."
The Dubai Marina facility has been certified under the GCAA's CAR AGA Part VFI regulatory framework, which governs vertiport infrastructure.
Its design incorporates several features drawn from offshore aviation operations, including a dedicated aircraft parking area that allows one air taxi to remain stationary without obstructing the main take-off and landing zone.
This means another aircraft can continue flight operations while the first is parked.
Eng. Aqeel Ahmed Al Zarouni, Assistant Director General for Aviation Safety Affairs at the GCAA, said the approval represents progress towards building a regulated advanced air mobility network.
"With two certified vertiports now established in Dubai, we are taking important steps towards building an integrated Advanced Air Mobility ecosystem," he said.
He added that the development reflected the UAE's emphasis on innovation supported by aviation safety regulations and cooperation between regulators, government agencies and private operators.
Additionally, Joby is preparing for Type Inspection Authorisation (TIA) flight testing, a key step in which FAA pilots evaluate the aircraft.
In its November 4 update, Joby said it expected FAA pilot training and further flight testing by its own pilots in the first half of 2027, ahead of formal TIA flight testing.
However, commercial operations in Dubai could begin under a separate UAE regulatory approval process, subject to the GCAA's requirements and operational readiness.
Joby Aviation has been conducting piloted electric air taxi flights in Dubai since June 2025 as part of preparations for commercial operations.
In November 2025, the company completed the UAE's first point-to-point air taxi flight, travelling from its testing facility in Margham to Al Maktoum International Airport.
The electric aircraft is designed to operate with minimal noise and zero emissions during flight, characteristics that could make it suitable for densely populated urban areas.
Joby is continuing its flight-testing and operational readiness programme in the UAE, including preparations to operate from the newly certified vertiports.
While the infrastructure for the first route is now in place, the RTA and Skyports have not announced a confirmed commercial launch date or passenger fares.