Ras Al Khaimah to launch advanced air mobility network by Q3 2027

Four-vertiport network will initially connect Al Marjan Island and Jebel Jais
Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah is moving ahead with plans for an Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) network, with commercial services targeted to launch in the third quarter of 2027.
The Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) and Skyports Infrastructure have signed a binding Definitive Agreement to develop and operate the infrastructure for a four-vertiport network across the emirate.
The first phase will focus on two of Ras Al Khaimah’s major tourism destinations — Al Marjan Island and Jebel Jais — while two additional vertiports are planned as the network expands.
The system is designed to provide fast, point-to-point connections within Ras Al Khaimah and eventually between the emirate and other parts of the UAE. Dubai is planned to be the first inter-emirate connection, linking the Ras Al Khaimah network with the AAM infrastructure being developed there.
The agreement was signed at RAKTA headquarters by RAKTA Director General Eng. Esmaeel Hasan Al Blooshi and Skyports CEO Duncan Walker. The signing was witnessed by Sheikh Omar bin Saqr bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Chairman of RAKTA, along with officials from both organisations.
The agreement marks a major step in moving Ras Al Khaimah’s AAM programme from strategic planning into implementation.
It builds on a strategic partnership between RAKTA and Skyports that began in 2024. The two sides first signed a Memorandum of Understanding, followed by a Framework Agreement in 2025. The latest agreement moves the partnership into the next stage of developing the infrastructure needed for future air mobility services.
The planned network will support both travel within Ras Al Khaimah and longer-term inter-emirate connections.
The two additional vertiports will be developed in later phases, subject to further planning, business-case development and regulatory requirements.
The AAM programme comes as Ras Al Khaimah enters a period of major development across tourism, hospitality, real estate and infrastructure.
RAKTA said transport infrastructure is being planned alongside this growth to ensure mobility keeps pace with the emirate’s expanding population, tourism sector and investment activity.
AAM will complement existing road and public transport services by offering another travel option between key destinations.
Eng. Esmaeel Hasan Al Blooshi, Director General of RAKTA, said the emirate was preparing its transport system for future mobility needs.
“The Emirate is entering an important period of growth across tourism, hospitality, real estate and infrastructure, and our transport network must continue to develop alongside that growth,” he said.
He said the agreement followed several years of planning and cooperation with Skyports and would help establish a safe and integrated mobility ecosystem connecting Ras Al Khaimah with the wider UAE.
“By preparing the infrastructure, regulatory framework and network integration early, we are positioning Ras Al Khaimah to be among the region’s leaders in the next generation of mobility,” Al Blooshi said.
The planned vertiport network is being designed to accommodate different certified aircraft types and approved operators as the AAM sector develops.
For Skyports, the agreement also expands its UAE AAM infrastructure plans following progress on its vertiport network in Dubai.
Skyports CEO Duncan Walker said the Ras Al Khaimah network would form another component of a future interconnected AAM system across the UAE.
“Ras Al Khaimah is undergoing significant growth and has a clear vision for how future mobility can support its tourism and economic development,” Walker said.
He said Skyports would continue working with RAKTA and relevant authorities to develop infrastructure that is safe, scalable and ready to support connectivity within Ras Al Khaimah and, over time, across the UAE.
The programme supports the objectives of Ras Al Khaimah’s Comprehensive Mobility Plan 2030, which places connectivity, sustainability, innovation and integration at the centre of the emirate’s long-term transport strategy.
Development will continue in coordination with local and federal authorities, with safety, regulatory compliance, operational readiness and integration with existing transport networks identified as key priorities.
The planned network is intended to strengthen connections between Ras Al Khaimah’s major destinations while supporting the emirate’s wider ambitions as a tourism and investment destination.