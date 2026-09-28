Ras Al Khaimah to launch advanced air mobility network by Q3 2027

The system is designed to provide fast, point-to-point connections within Ras Al Khaimah and eventually between the emirate and other parts of the UAE. Dubai is planned to be the first inter-emirate connection, linking the Ras Al Khaimah network with the AAM infrastructure being developed there.

It builds on a strategic partnership between RAKTA and Skyports that began in 2024. The two sides first signed a Memorandum of Understanding, followed by a Framework Agreement in 2025. The latest agreement moves the partnership into the next stage of developing the infrastructure needed for future air mobility services.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.