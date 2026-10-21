Fans question Mohanlal's screen time amid body double controversy
Dubai: The controversy over Mohanlal’s appearance in Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 has intensified after a body double clarified that he had a limited role in the film. At the same time, the action director dismissed speculation that the Malayalam superstar was replaced in a key climax sequence.
Action director Chethan Ramshi D’Souza responded to a fan’s social media question about whether Mohanlal or a body double appeared in the climax car scene. “It’s him,” he replied, indicating that Mohanlal himself performed the sequence.
The clarification came after Jobi Kodakara, who served as Mohanlal’s stand-in for a few shots, addressed the controversy in an interview with the YouTube channel Jango Space.
Jobi said the final cut retained only one or two shots featuring him. These were brief close-ups of hands and legs during the airport sequence near the climax, including shots of someone changing gears and pressing the accelerator.
He firmly denied that his face appeared anywhere in the film, rejecting claims that he had replaced Mohanlal in the disputed sequence.
Jobi suggested that the filmmakers may have used him for these shots because of scheduling or time constraints.
The speculation gathered momentum after he shared photographs of himself dressed in Mohanlal’s look as Mathew, the character the actor reprises in the sequel. The pictures, posted on the film’s release day, prompted viewers to question whether a body double had performed some of the superstar’s scenes.
Jobi later acknowledged that sharing the behind-the-scenes photographs was a mistake. He said he was excited to work on a Rajinikanth film and wanted people to know about his involvement.
The body-double controversy has fueled criticism from some Mohanlal fans over his limited screen time in Jailer 2. Viewers have also questioned reports that portions of his introduction and scenes featured in promotional material were reduced or omitted from the theatrical version.
Mohanlal reprises his role as Mathew, an associate of Rajinikanth’s character, Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. His appearance follows his popular cameo in the 2023 original, Jailer.
The action director’s response and Jobi’s clarification distinguish using a stand-in for a few shots from claiming Mohanlal was replaced in the climax. However, the questions surrounding his screen time and the film’s editing remain separate issues.
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 features Rajinikanth alongside Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Hrithik Roshan, SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan and Ramya Krishnan, among others. The film continues Tiger Muthuvel Pandian's story as he faces a new threat and turns to familiar allies for support.
The sequel has also generated significant box-office interest, with reports putting its worldwide gross above Rs 5.4 billion in its opening days.