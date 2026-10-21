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Mohanlal body double controversy: ‘Jailer 2’ stunt director responds

Fans question Mohanlal's screen time amid body double controversy

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Mohanlal and his body double Joby Kodakkara, who clarified that only a few shots of hands and legs featuring him were used in Jailer 2.
Mohanlal and his body double Joby Kodakkara, who clarified that only a few shots of hands and legs featuring him were used in Jailer 2.
X/IMDB

Dubai: The controversy over Mohanlal’s appearance in Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 has intensified after a body double clarified that he had a limited role in the film. At the same time, the action director dismissed speculation that the Malayalam superstar was replaced in a key climax sequence.

Action director Chethan Ramshi D’Souza responded to a fan’s social media question about whether Mohanlal or a body double appeared in the climax car scene. “It’s him,” he replied, indicating that Mohanlal himself performed the sequence.

The clarification came after Jobi Kodakara, who served as Mohanlal’s stand-in for a few shots, addressed the controversy in an interview with the YouTube channel Jango Space.

Body double explains his role

Jobi said the final cut retained only one or two shots featuring him. These were brief close-ups of hands and legs during the airport sequence near the climax, including shots of someone changing gears and pressing the accelerator.

He firmly denied that his face appeared anywhere in the film, rejecting claims that he had replaced Mohanlal in the disputed sequence.

Jobi suggested that the filmmakers may have used him for these shots because of scheduling or time constraints.

The speculation gathered momentum after he shared photographs of himself dressed in Mohanlal’s look as Mathew, the character the actor reprises in the sequel. The pictures, posted on the film’s release day, prompted viewers to question whether a body double had performed some of the superstar’s scenes.

Jobi later acknowledged that sharing the behind-the-scenes photographs was a mistake. He said he was excited to work on a Rajinikanth film and wanted people to know about his involvement.

Fans question Mohanlal’s screen time

The body-double controversy has fueled criticism from some Mohanlal fans over his limited screen time in Jailer 2. Viewers have also questioned reports that portions of his introduction and scenes featured in promotional material were reduced or omitted from the theatrical version.

Mohanlal reprises his role as Mathew, an associate of Rajinikanth’s character, Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. His appearance follows his popular cameo in the 2023 original, Jailer.

The action director’s response and Jobi’s clarification distinguish using a stand-in for a few shots from claiming Mohanlal was replaced in the climax. However, the questions surrounding his screen time and the film’s editing remain separate issues.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 features Rajinikanth alongside Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Hrithik Roshan, SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan and Ramya Krishnan, among others. The film continues Tiger Muthuvel Pandian's story as he faces a new threat and turns to familiar allies for support.

The sequel has also generated significant box-office interest, with reports putting its worldwide gross above Rs 5.4 billion in its opening days.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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