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Mohanlal’s scenes cut from ‘Jailer 2’, costume designer hits out

Designer Jishad Shamsudeen says three of Mohanlal’s looks were cut, upsetting fans

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Mohanlal’s scenes cut from ‘Jailer 2’, costume designer hits out

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s appearance in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has sparked disappointment among fans after costume designer Jishad Shamsudeen claimed that three of the actor’s looks were removed from the film.

Jishad shared several looks he designed for Mohanlal’s character, Mathew, on Instagram on Thursday, expressing disappointment over the cuts. He also indicated that he would not return for a possible third instalment of the franchise.

In his post, Jishad said he had been confident about his work based on the scenes filmed, despite Mathew receiving only a brief glimpse in the trailer.

However, following the film’s release, he claimed that three distinct looks created for Mohanlal had been cut entirely. He added that the scene featured in the trailer had also been trimmed.

“From my experience in cinema, trimming scenes involving a superstar like Mohanlal Sir is simply unnecessary,” Jishad wrote, expressing regret over the actor's reduced screen presence and its impact on the work put into his costumes.

He added that he would not be part of a sequel if another film were made, while thanking those who had supported his work.

Jishad also said his priorities lay with fans and the craft of filmmaking rather than commercial success or stardom.

Mohanlal fans react to reduced screen time

The designer’s post prompted reactions from fans, several of whom questioned why Mohanlal had such limited screen time in the sequel.

One commenter wrote that they had also wondered why the actor appeared so briefly, while another said fans were upset. Others questioned the decision to feature Mohanlal if his role was to be reduced so significantly.

Mohanlal’s Mathew was introduced in the 2023 film Jailer as a flamboyant smuggler and a friend of Rajinikanth’s character, Muthuvel Pandian. Sporting colourful shirts and sunglasses, Mathew became a memorable part of the film’s star-studded cast.

The character returns in Jailer 2, with Mohanlal appearing in a key sequence towards the climax. However, according to Jishad, the actor had additional scenes that did not make the final cut.

The costume designer’s comments have added to the discussion among fans about Mohanlal’s brief appearance in the sequel.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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