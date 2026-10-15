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‘Jailer 2’: Rajinikanth fever grips Dubai, Canada and India as film eyes Rs1.3bn opening

Jailer 2 has sparked massive fan frenzy across India and overseas

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Rajinikanth in Jailer 2 (left) and fans celebrate the film’s release during an early-morning screening in Dubai, UAE, on October 15, 2026.
Rajinikanth in Jailer 2 (left) and fans celebrate the film’s release during an early-morning screening in Dubai, UAE, on October 15, 2026.

Dubai: Rajinikanth is back on the big screen, and the excitement surrounding Jailer 2 has spread across India and overseas, with fans organising special screenings and celebrations to mark the Tamil superstar’s return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian.

Released worldwide on Thursday, October 15, the action-comedy sequel has drawn considerable anticipation, with early audience reactions emerging following overseas premiere screenings. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures.

Dubai fans celebrate in the early hours

Dubai joined the celebrations with special screenings and events organised by Rajinikanth and Mohanlal fan associations. Shows were scheduled at cinemas across UAE with screenings beginning as early as 2.30 am local time.

Phars Film UAE also organised ticket contests and merchandise giveaways ahead of the release, adding to the excitement among fans in the UAE.

For many Rajinikanth admirers, the early-morning screenings offered an opportunity to celebrate their favourite star together, turning the release of a major Tamil film into an event in itself.

Celebrations across India and overseas

The excitement extended to Chennai, Bengaluru, Salem and Palakkad, as well as overseas locations including Dubai and Canada.

In Chennai, Rohini Silver Screens drew crowds for the opening shows, with fans gathering to mark the release of the much-anticipated sequel. Special screenings and fan events were also part of the celebrations in other cities.

The response highlights Rajinikanth’s enduring popularity among Tamil cinema audiences, including expatriate communities who continue to follow his films closely.

What are the early reviews saying?

Early audience reactions to Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 have highlighted the superstar’s screen presence, high-energy action sequences, Nelson Dilipkumar’s trademark humour and Anirudh Ravichander’s background score. Several viewers have praised the first half, particularly the title-card sequence, comedy scenes and interval block, with some fans calling the film a blockbuster. The early reactions point to an enthusiastic response from Rajinikanth’s fan base, with audiences celebrating the larger-than-life moments they have come to expect from the Tamil superstar.

Jailer 2 eyes Rs1.3 billion worldwide opening

Jailer 2 is expected to make a strong start at the worldwide box office, with early trade projections placing its opening-day gross between Rs1.25 billion and Rs1.3 billion.

These figures are projections rather than confirmed collections. Actual earnings will depend on theatre occupancy, ticket sales across domestic and overseas markets, and the film’s performance throughout its opening day.

The sequel follows the 2023 blockbuster Jailer, which featured Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian and became one of the actor’s major commercial successes in recent years.

The film features Rajinikanth alongside an ensemble cast that includes Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, S.J. Suryah and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa are also among the cast members.

With its worldwide release and strong fan interest, Jailer 2 now faces the challenge of translating opening-day excitement into sustained box-office success.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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