Jailer 2 has sparked massive fan frenzy across India and overseas
Dubai: Rajinikanth is back on the big screen, and the excitement surrounding Jailer 2 has spread across India and overseas, with fans organising special screenings and celebrations to mark the Tamil superstar’s return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian.
Released worldwide on Thursday, October 15, the action-comedy sequel has drawn considerable anticipation, with early audience reactions emerging following overseas premiere screenings. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures.
Dubai joined the celebrations with special screenings and events organised by Rajinikanth and Mohanlal fan associations. Shows were scheduled at cinemas across UAE with screenings beginning as early as 2.30 am local time.
Phars Film UAE also organised ticket contests and merchandise giveaways ahead of the release, adding to the excitement among fans in the UAE.
For many Rajinikanth admirers, the early-morning screenings offered an opportunity to celebrate their favourite star together, turning the release of a major Tamil film into an event in itself.
The excitement extended to Chennai, Bengaluru, Salem and Palakkad, as well as overseas locations including Dubai and Canada.
In Chennai, Rohini Silver Screens drew crowds for the opening shows, with fans gathering to mark the release of the much-anticipated sequel. Special screenings and fan events were also part of the celebrations in other cities.
The response highlights Rajinikanth’s enduring popularity among Tamil cinema audiences, including expatriate communities who continue to follow his films closely.
Early audience reactions to Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 have highlighted the superstar’s screen presence, high-energy action sequences, Nelson Dilipkumar’s trademark humour and Anirudh Ravichander’s background score. Several viewers have praised the first half, particularly the title-card sequence, comedy scenes and interval block, with some fans calling the film a blockbuster. The early reactions point to an enthusiastic response from Rajinikanth’s fan base, with audiences celebrating the larger-than-life moments they have come to expect from the Tamil superstar.
Jailer 2 is expected to make a strong start at the worldwide box office, with early trade projections placing its opening-day gross between Rs1.25 billion and Rs1.3 billion.
These figures are projections rather than confirmed collections. Actual earnings will depend on theatre occupancy, ticket sales across domestic and overseas markets, and the film’s performance throughout its opening day.
The sequel follows the 2023 blockbuster Jailer, which featured Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian and became one of the actor’s major commercial successes in recent years.
The film features Rajinikanth alongside an ensemble cast that includes Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, S.J. Suryah and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa are also among the cast members.
With its worldwide release and strong fan interest, Jailer 2 now faces the challenge of translating opening-day excitement into sustained box-office success.