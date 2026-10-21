The outing offered a glimpse of the friendship between two of India’s leading chess talents. Both have represented the country at the highest level, with Gukesh becoming the youngest undisputed world chess champion in 2024 and Praggnanandhaa establishing himself among the world’s elite players.

The third picture provided the biggest talking point. With four seats together unavailable, the two grandmasters decided to share one seat for the entire film. Gukesh posted a selfie of the pair with the caption: “Didnt get 4 seats together… so share a seat for the whole movie. Couple goals?”

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.