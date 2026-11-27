Emirates Drug Establishment says the products have not received marketing authorisation
Dubai: The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) has warned against the sale and distribution of My Lisaa weight-loss products in the UAE, saying they have not received marketing authorisation and are prohibited from being imported, sold or distributed in the country.
In a circular, EDE explained that the ban is part of regulatory and oversight measures aimed at ensuring the safety of products on the market and verifying that they meet approved requirements before being made available to consumers.
The establishment urged all relevant parties to comply with the circular and refrain from importing, selling or distributing the products to prevent those without the required approvals from reaching consumers.