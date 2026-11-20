Regulator prohibits misleading claims and promotions encouraging self-medication
Dubai: The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) has reiterated its ban on advertising or promoting medical products through social media influencers, stressing that all medical product advertisements must receive its approval before publication or circulation.
The announcement came during the Medical Product Advertising Customer Council, organised by the establishment at the Government Accelerators Centre in Emirates Towers, Dubai, with the participation of industry representatives, partners and customers.
The council, held on November 18, examined the latest regulatory requirements governing medical advertising, including restrictions on promotional claims and the use of digital platforms.
The establishment emphasised that advertisements must comply with approved regulatory standards, regardless of the medium used, including printed materials, television, radio, outdoor advertising screens, websites and social media platforms.
Participants also reviewed the rules governing advertisements for prescription-only medicines, including the restrictions and approval requirements applicable to such promotional content.
The discussions addressed the procedures for obtaining advertising approval through the establishment's electronic licensing system, including the documents and promotional materials applicants must submit depending on the type of advertisement and the platform on which it will appear.
The EDE stressed that medical advertisements must contain accurate, clear and verifiable information, consistent with the product's approved specifications and authorised uses.
Advertisements must not contain misleading or exaggerated claims and must clearly disclose relevant risks, potential side effects and any necessary warnings appropriate to the product and its intended audience.
The regulator also warned against promotional content that encourages people to diagnose their own medical conditions or use treatments without appropriate supervision from qualified healthcare professionals.
The council examined mechanisms for monitoring medical advertisements across different media channels, including procedures for identifying non-compliant promotional content and coordinating with relevant authorities to remove advertisements that violate regulatory requirements.
The establishment reaffirmed that obtaining prior approval is mandatory and that the promotion or endorsement of medical products through social media influencers remains prohibited.
The meeting also provided an opportunity for industry representatives to raise questions and share feedback on the advertising approval process, with discussions focusing on simplifying procedures and improving the clarity of regulatory requirements.
The EDE said the council is part of its efforts to strengthen engagement with stakeholders, improve compliance with medical advertising regulations and protect consumers by promoting the safe and responsible use of medical products.