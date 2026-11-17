“The end of the conflict in Syria has disrupted Captagon production and weakened the networks that sustained the market, while methamphetamine is increasingly becoming entrenched in the Near and Middle East,” she said.

Fry stressed that timely intelligence-sharing could make the difference between a single arrest and dismantling an entire criminal network. “One piece of information shared at the right moment can be the difference between a closed case and a dismantled organised criminal drug network,” he said.

Bjune said Afghanistan's opium cultivation had increased more than four times despite the Taliban's ban, rising from about 10,000 hectares in 2025 to more than 43,000 hectares in 2026. The crop generated an estimated $525 million for Afghan traffickers so far this year.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.