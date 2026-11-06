Abu Dhabi: The National Drug Enforcement Authority (NDEA), in cooperation with Ras Al Khaimah Police General Headquarters and the General Directorate for Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances at Iraq's Ministry of Interior, and in judicial coordination with the Federal Public Prosecution, has foiled an attempt to smuggle 200,000 Captagon pills and more than 30 kilograms of narcotics into the UAE.