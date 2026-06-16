UAE foils drug trafficking plot, arrests 23 suspects

Key overseas ringleader linked to 23 suspects, major drug caches seized
UAE authorities have foiled a major drug trafficking plot, arresting 23 suspects and seizing significant quantities of narcotics in a nationwide coordinated operation.
The operation, overseen by the Federal Narcotics Prosecution and the National Anti-Narcotics Authority, was carried out in coordination with Ras Al Khaimah Police General Headquarters and other competent security agencies.
Authorities said a plan to promote narcotic substances inside the country was successfully dismantled during a coordinated nationwide security operation.
The operation led to the arrest of multiple suspects and the seizure of large quantities of narcotics and psychotropic substances before distribution.
According to case details, authorities acted on information that narcotics were hidden at a location in one of the emirates. Specialised teams immediately launched search and investigation efforts and, after obtaining legal warrants, arrested two suspects while they were attempting to transport drugs.
Investigations revealed the suspects admitted receiving instructions to distribute drugs from a key individual based outside the country, who was directing the operation.
Following extensive surveillance, authorities arrested 11 additional suspects linked to the alleged ringleader and involved in drug distribution inside the UAE.
Separate operations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Ajman led to the arrest of 10 more suspects, along with further seizures of narcotics and psychotropic substances.
Authorities also found another storage site containing large quantities of marijuana, hash oil and synthetic cannabinoid materials.
A Federal Narcotics Prosecution team was formed to oversee investigations and legal procedures. All suspects and seized materials were referred to forensic laboratories for examination.
Officials said the operation reflects strong preparedness and close coordination between prosecution authorities and security agencies in combating organised crime and enforcing deterrent legal action.