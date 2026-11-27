The collaboration connects the DIFC Courts with UIHJmember organisations
The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts, the UAE’s premier English-language common law jurisdiction, and the International Union of Judicial Officers (UIHJ) have signed a cooperation agreement to work together on enforcement in civil and commercial matters.
The agreement for the DIFC Courts to become a permanent observer member of the UIHJ was signed in Paris by H.E. Justice Omar Al Mheiri, Director of the DIFC Courts, and Marc Schmitz, President of the UIHJ.
The collaboration connects the DIFC Courts with UIHJmember organisations, providing direct engagement with the professionals who serve court documents and enforce judgments, and offering a structured channel to share knowledge on enforcement law and practice.
The International Union of Judicial Officers, known in French as the “Union Internationale des Huissiers de Justice”, is the Paris-based international body representing judicial officers and enforcement agents. Established in 1952, the UIHJ has 103 members from 98 countries and works with international organisations such as the United Nations, the World Bank, and the IMF.
Justice Omar Al Mheiri, Director of the DIFC Courts, said: “Effective enforcement is an essential part of commercial justice, particularly in cross-border disputes. Businesses need confidence not only in the judicial process, but also in the practical mechanisms available to enforce judgments. Our partnership with the UIHJ reflects our commitment to bridging the gap between judicial decisions and their practical enforcement, while embracing innovation and international cooperation. This is an important step towards strengthening Dubai’s position as a trusted international centre for dispute resolution”.
Marc Schmitz, President of the UIHJ, said: “The DIFC Courts are an internationally oriented judicial institution operating within the Dubai International Financial Centre, with a particular focus on civil and commercial disputes. Their experience in international commercial justice, cross-border litigation and the recognition and enforcement of judgments makes them a particularly interesting institutional partner for the UIHJ. I am convinced that closer cooperation between the UIHJ and the DIFC Courts can create valuable opportunities for exchanging knowledge, sharing best practices and exploring new approaches to the challenges of modern enforcement. This is especially relevant in an increasingly international and digital environment, where cross-border enforcement, technological innovation and the protection of the rights of all parties are becoming ever more important”.
Under the agreement, the DIFC Courts and the UIHJ will collaborate on the study of judicial law, civil procedure law,and civil enforcement law as they relate to international conventions, projects, and provisions, and on scientific research, including roundtables, seminars, workshops, and conferences. They will also study and promote the digitisation of justice and of enforcement proceedings in civil and commercial matters. The two institutions plan to hold an annual meeting, convene joint expert meetings, and take part in professional events, including UIHJ permanent councils and international congresses.
Clear communication is central to the agreement. By building direct lines of communication between judicial officers and enforcement agents, the DIFC Courts and the UIHJ will help documents and information move more efficiently across borders, supporting the administration of justice.
The agreement supports the DIFC Courts’ 2026–2030 Growth Strategy and its ENFORCE initiative, which aims to develop a digital platform providing access to information on enforcement procedures across jurisdictions and facilitating engagement with international enforcement professionals. Through its cooperation with the UIHJ, the Courts seek to strengthen international connectivity, exchange expertise and explore opportunities to build a reliable global knowledge network, enhancing transparency and accessibility in cross-border enforcement.
The agreement comes as demand for enforcement through the DIFC Courts continues to grow, with 220 enforcement filings in the first half of 2026, more than double the number filed in the same period of 2025. Over the same period, the Courts recorded the highest first-half caseload in its history, with 810 cases. Nearly one in three cases came to the Court by the parties’ own choice from the UAE and 22 overseas jurisdictions, reflecting the practical role of Dubai’s English-language common law commercial court in international dispute resolution.
For parties who choose the Courts, enforcement is what turns a judgment into a result they can act on. Building alliances with institutions in the UAE and internationally is part of the Courts’ mandate.