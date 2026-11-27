The agreement comes as demand for enforcement through the DIFC Courts continues to grow, with 220 enforcement filings in the first half of 2026, more than double the number filed in the same period of 2025. Over the same period, the Courts recorded the highest first-half caseload in its history, with 810 cases. Nearly one in three cases came to the Court by the parties’ own choice from the UAE and 22 overseas jurisdictions, reflecting the practical role of Dubai’s English-language common law commercial court in international dispute resolution.

Under the agreement, the DIFC Courts and the UIHJ will collaborate on the study of judicial law, civil procedure law,and civil enforcement law as they relate to international conventions, projects, and provisions, and on scientific research, including roundtables, seminars, workshops, and conferences. They will also study and promote the digitisation of justice and of enforcement proceedings in civil and commercial matters. The two institutions plan to hold an annual meeting, convene joint expert meetings, and take part in professional events, including UIHJ permanent councils and international congresses.

Marc Schmitz, President of the UIHJ, said: “The DIFC Courts are an internationally oriented judicial institution operating within the Dubai International Financial Centre, with a particular focus on civil and commercial disputes. Their experience in international commercial justice, cross-border litigation and the recognition and enforcement of judgments makes them a particularly interesting institutional partner for the UIHJ. I am convinced that closer cooperation between the UIHJ and the DIFC Courts can create valuable opportunities for exchanging knowledge, sharing best practices and exploring new approaches to the challenges of modern enforcement. This is especially relevant in an increasingly international and digital environment, where cross-border enforcement, technological innovation and the protection of the rights of all parties are becoming ever more important”.

Justice Omar Al Mheiri, Director of the DIFC Courts, said: “Effective enforcement is an essential part of commercial justice, particularly in cross-border disputes. Businesses need confidence not only in the judicial process, but also in the practical mechanisms available to enforce judgments. Our partnership with the UIHJ reflects our commitment to bridging the gap between judicial decisions and their practical enforcement, while embracing innovation and international cooperation. This is an important step towards strengthening Dubai’s position as a trusted international centre for dispute resolution”.

Abdulla Rasheed Editor - Abu Dhabi

Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.