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DIFC Courts introduce blockchain verification for court documents

Court orders and hearing records can now be authenticated globally within seconds

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
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Dubai: The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts have introduced blockchain-based digital credentials for court orders and hearing records, allowing recipients anywhere in the world to verify their authenticity within seconds.

The new system, announced on Wednesday, enables banks, government authorities, courts and businesses to confirm whether a document was issued by DIFC Courts and whether its contents have been altered.

The initiative aims to reduce delays associated with authenticating judicial documents across international borders, particularly when businesses or individuals need to present court records in another country.

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How the verification works

Each court order or hearing record receives a unique, non-transferable digital credential based on non-fungible token (NFT) technology.

A cryptographic fingerprint of the document is linked to the credential, which is recorded on Avalanche C-Chain, a public blockchain network.

When a recipient checks the document against its digital credential, the system can verify its origin and integrity. If someone changes the document after issuance, the verification check will fail.

Importantly, the court document itself is not stored on the blockchain. No confidential case information or document contents are recorded on the public network.

"Confidence in the authenticity of a court document should not depend on geography," said Justice Omar Al Mheiri, Director of DIFC Courts.

"By enabling a recipient to independently verify the source and integrity of a document within seconds, we are extending trusted digital infrastructure beyond the physical boundaries of the Court."

What changes for businesses?

The system is particularly relevant for international companies and individuals who choose DIFC Courts to resolve disputes, even when they have no direct connection to the UAE.

When presenting a DIFC Courts document abroad, recipients may need to establish both its authenticity and legal status.

The new credential allows them to independently check whether the document is genuine, although it does not replace any separate legal requirements for recognising or enforcing a court decision in another jurisdiction.

John Nahas, Chief Business Officer at Ava Labs, said the technology allows critical documents to be verified across borders while keeping confidential information off the blockchain.

The initiative builds on DIFC Courts' existing use of distributed ledger technology. Its Notary Service already records notarisation transactions on the Hedera network, while the new verification system uses Avalanche for court orders and hearing records.

The system was designed and implemented by Deca4 Advisory, DIFC Courts' blockchain technology partner, and integrated into the Courts' existing document infrastructure.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
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