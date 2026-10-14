DIFC Courts introduce blockchain verification for court documents

The initiative aims to reduce delays associated with authenticating judicial documents across international borders, particularly when businesses or individuals need to present court records in another country.

The new system, announced on Wednesday, enables banks, government authorities, courts and businesses to confirm whether a document was issued by DIFC Courts and whether its contents have been altered.

Dubai: The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts have introduced blockchain-based digital credentials for court orders and hearing records, allowing recipients anywhere in the world to verify their authenticity within seconds.

The initiative builds on DIFC Courts' existing use of distributed ledger technology. Its Notary Service already records notarisation transactions on the Hedera network, while the new verification system uses Avalanche for court orders and hearing records.

John Nahas, Chief Business Officer at Ava Labs, said the technology allows critical documents to be verified across borders while keeping confidential information off the blockchain.

The new credential allows them to independently check whether the document is genuine, although it does not replace any separate legal requirements for recognising or enforcing a court decision in another jurisdiction.

The system is particularly relevant for international companies and individuals who choose DIFC Courts to resolve disputes, even when they have no direct connection to the UAE.

"By enabling a recipient to independently verify the source and integrity of a document within seconds, we are extending trusted digital infrastructure beyond the physical boundaries of the Court."

Importantly, the court document itself is not stored on the blockchain. No confidential case information or document contents are recorded on the public network.

When a recipient checks the document against its digital credential, the system can verify its origin and integrity. If someone changes the document after issuance, the verification check will fail.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.