DIFC Courts plan new way to settle digital asset disputes

Proposed Dispute Resolution Oracle aims to bridge the gap between law and blockchain
Dubai: The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts has published a new white paper proposing a global framework for resolving disputes in the on-chain economy and enforcing decisions directly against the digital assets involved.
Titled The Dispute Resolution Oracle: Foundations of a Decentralised Jurisdiction, the paper addresses one of the digital economy’s most persistent gaps. While courts can determine who owns a digital asset or who is entitled to funds held in a smart contract, they have no dependable way to enforce those decisions directly on the blockchain. The proposed Dispute Resolution Oracle (DRO) is designed to bridge that gap.
Under the proposal, participation would be voluntary, with parties agreeing to the arrangement before any dispute arises. A smart contract, escrow, platform or digital asset could designate a court or another qualified forum in advance. If a dispute arises, only the asset in question would be frozen under defined safeguards while the matter is considered off-chain. The decision would then be transmitted through the DRO as a tightly controlled, machine-readable instruction.
The approach leaves legal decisions in human hands, with judges, arbitrators, mediators and experts applying the law to the evidence. Distributed ledger technology would be used for tasks it can perform reliably, including recording the designation, preserving the disputed asset and executing the outcome.
The white paper proposes safeguards designed to combine the speed of on-chain action with due process. These include limiting any freeze to the disputed asset, early review by the designated forum, the potential use of a claimant bond, reasoned decisions, and review and appeal mechanisms suited to the route chosen by the parties.
Under the DIFC Courts reference model, no enforcement instruction would be executed without the authorisation of more than one court officer, each holding a separate signing key.
Justice Omar Al Mheiri, Director of the DIFC Courts, said: “The on-chain economy has developed sophisticated ways to move and settle value, but it lacks a dependable way to resolve disagreements and make the outcome effective against the asset concerned. This white paper proposes a practical bridge between those two worlds. It preserves independent human judgment and due process while giving parties certainty, before they transact, about where a dispute will be heard and how the decision can be enforced. Our ambition is not to create a solution limited to the DIFC Courts, but to convene an open standard that qualified forums and jurisdictions can adopt.”
The proposal targets arrangements in which a digital asset remains within a defined application and control exists from the outset. Potential use cases include tokenised real estate escrows, on-chain performance bonds, tokenised share pledges, custody and platform disputes, and governance disputes involving decentralised organisations.
The paper also examines the emerging machine economy, in which autonomous artificial intelligence agents hold wallets, sign transactions and act under delegated mandates.
The DIFC is positioned as the reference implementation. Its legal framework recognises digital assets as property, while its courts have been open to parties globally by agreement since 2011. Its Digital Economy Court also provides a specialist forum for complex technology-related disputes.
The proposed model would be provider-agnostic, with a public register of qualified courts, arbitral tribunals, mediators and experts whose decisions could be executed through the standard when designated by the parties.
Implementation is planned in five phases: concept validation and international dialogue; contained pilots on a test network; production launch; regulatory and institutional integration; and international scaling.
No live value would be involved until the entire process – from designation and dispute logging to freezing, routing, resolution and enforcement – had been tested from end to end.
The DIFC Courts developed the white paper with technology advisory support from DECA4 Advisory and input from organisations across the legal, regulatory, blockchain and professional services sectors.
Key facts:
The white paper proposes a Dispute Resolution Oracle linking digital assets and decentralised systems with courts and other qualified forums.
The proposed opt-in framework would allow decisions by a designated forum to be enforced directly against assets held in participating digital arrangements.
The model combines human adjudication and due process with machine-readable on-chain execution.
A phased roadmap begins with international dialogue and controlled pilots before any live value is involved.