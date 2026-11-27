80+ senior leaders and talent experts gathered at The St. Regis Downtown Dubai
The D33 Agenda aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy by 2033, and the UAE aims to be a global leader in AI by 2031. The harder question is who will lead all of it, and it sat at the heart of SPARK Dubai 2026 on Thursday.
Hosted by WeAce, a talent and leadership development platform, under the theme RISE: Bolder Thinking. Bigger Possibilities, SPARK Dubai 2026 brought together business leaders, HR decision-makers and educators. SDA Bocconi Asia Center joined as the presenting partner.
During the event, WeAce unveiled its flagship white paper, The Human Advantage in the Age of AI: Reimagining Leadership Development.
For decades, organisations have been forced to choose between high-touch human coaching reserved for top executives and scalable digital modules for everyone else. That leaves emerging leaders, first-time managers and mid-level executives in the middle, with only episodic support. Traditional training also runs up against the “forgetting curve”, where up to 75 per cent of unapplied information can be forgotten.
With AI projected to contribute $320 billion to the Middle East economy by 2030, including $135 billion in Saudi Arabia and close to 14 per cent of the UAE’s GDP, the paper argues that building leadership readiness is urgent.
The UAE is building sovereign AI, from the one-gigawatt Stargate UAE cluster to home-grown models. But a nation that owns its AI also needs leaders who can put it to work.
Emiratisation adds to the urgency. Private-sector firms with 50 or more employees have until 31 December to reach 10 per cent Emiratis in skilled roles. As the paper notes, nationalisation priorities demand faster capability building within the region’s relationship-driven business cultures.
Rather than treating AI as a replacement for human practitioners, the white paper outlines a Hybrid Coaching Model. Human coaches set the strategic compass, build trust and anchor psychological safety. On-demand AI, such as WeAce’s AI coach and mentor NEXA, supports real-time reflection, goal structuring, continuous nudges and behavioural insights between sessions, backed by governance guardrails and a 12- to 24-month CHRO roadmap starting with a 90-day pilot. NEXA is already being adopted across the region, with WeAce leading the way in AI-augmented coaching in the Middle East.
“AI makes reflection continuous in the flow of work, while human coaches bring the empathy and judgment technology can’t replace,” said Anuranjita Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO of WeAce, who is now based in Dubai.
On sustaining momentum across diverse regional talent, Yasmine Tami-Farjah, Group Head of Talent, Leadership and Learning, Network International, said: “Future-ready regional talent needs continuous, personalised growth. Pairing AI insights with human coaching keeps empathy and people at the centre.”
“Leadership development must move beyond episodic workshops to continuous capability building, blending smart tools with human coaches when stakes are highest,” said Alessandro Giuliani, Managing Director, SDA Bocconi Asia Center.
WeAce works with organisations across the UAE, including Etihad WE, flydubai and Network International.