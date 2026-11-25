Sporting success must come from a system that nurtures talent, not individual struggle
The story of Rocky Balboa is the stuff of sporting (and cinematic) legend: an unknown but talented boxer, with little financial or professional support, given an unlikely chance to take on the world heavyweight champion. Reliant on determination, discipline and an extraordinary willingness to keep going with the odds against him, Rocky made it into the ring against that champion. But as much as everyone loves a story of the underdog succeeding, I don’t want our sporting heroes to be like him. Or rather, I don’t want them to have to. Let me explain.
While Rocky is, of course, a fictional character, his story isn’t entirely removed from reality. Many Olympic and world champions have reached the highest levels of their sport against a backdrop of financial difficulties, limited institutional support and considerable personal challenges. Their achievements deserve the utmost admiration and respect. Yet whenever I read about such remarkable journeys, I find myself asking a question. What about those who had the same talent and determination but were unable to overcome the obstacles in their way? How many potential champions have we never heard of because their abilities went unnoticed, or because they never got the support they needed? That’s why, as much as I admire the idea of Rocky Balboa and his against-all-odds story, I don’t want it to become the model for the future of UAE sport.
I want our athletes to succeed; not despite the system around them, but because of the system around them. I want a system that gives them every opportunity to thrive. I want that system to empower them to test their limits against the world’s best, to break records and to fulfil their potential, rather than making them expend their energy searching for somewhere to train or someone willing to invest in their talent. Determination and perseverance will always be essential to sporting success. But I want our athletes to be able to use that determination and perseverance to improve performance, nothing else. The challenges of elite competition are demanding enough without the presence of obstacles we have the ability to remove.
This ambition reflects an approach to development that’s shaped the UAE since its foundation. Our country has consistently invested in people, strengthened institutions and pursued long-term strategies that create the conditions for sustainable progress. Achievements across different sectors have been built through vision, planning and sustained collective effort. Sport should be no different.
Just days ago, our young athletes returned from the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games with five medals, marking the UAE’s strongest performance in the history of the competition. Riyan Malhan and Saeed Omar claimed gold, Arwa Ali secured silver, and Aisha Mohammed and Moaaz Wael each won bronze. The results also saw the UAE climb 50 places in the overall rankings compared with Buenos Aires 2018. These are stellar achievements of which we can all be proud.
Behind these medals are inspiring stories of talent, discipline and determination. There are also coaches who honed the athletes’ abilities, sports federations and organisations that contributed to their development and supported them along the way and families who believed in their children, standing by them throughout their journeys. As we mark the Year of the Family, it’s worth remembering that many champions’ journeys began with encouragement at home, long before the public came to know their names and celebrate their achievements.
This is why I see the success in Dakar as much more than a medal tally. It’s a powerful demonstration of what can be achieved when individuals and institutions work together, and when talented athletes are given opportunities to develop and compete against their peers from around the world.
Of course we went to Dakar to bring home medals. Everyone loves celebrating a podium finish. But bringing home the medals at an isolated event isn’t our ultimate goal; building a strong, sustainable sporting ecosystem that enables consistent success is. An ecosystem that plans, delivers, evaluates and continuously improves.
Building such an ecosystem begins long before an athlete reaches an Olympic or world championship. It starts at grass-roots level, where talent can be identified, nurtured and supported years before a sporting talent is ready to compete internationally. We need to be thinking five to ten years ahead. We need to be investing in young athletes today and continuing to strengthen their development pathways from one generation to the next. This long-term approach is central to the UAE’s National Sports Strategy 2031 and we’re beginning to see its impact. More than 13,000 students will be participating in the School Games and University Games this season. By the end of 2025, we’d identified 470 promising young athletes, while more than 120 ranked athletes have benefited from elite and high-performance sports support programmes in 2026. These figures are measures of participation and progress, but their real significance lies in the opportunities they represent: more young people being introduced to sport, more talent being recognised and clearer pathways being set for promising athletes to progress from grassroots participation to international competition.
Of course, not every child who takes up sport will become an Olympian, and not every promising athlete will go on to win a medal. But that’s no reason to limit our investment in young people. Quite the opposite. The wider the opportunities for participation, the greater our chances of discovering exceptional talent. And at the same time, we help build a healthier, more active society. The value of investing in sport therefore reaches far beyond competition and podium finishes. It contributes to people’s wellbeing and creates lasting benefits for future generations.
We’ve seen incredibly encouraging results in recent years, from the Bahrain 2025 Asian Youth Games to the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games, and now Dakar. These achievements give us confidence in the direction we’re taking, but they shouldn’t lead us to believe the work is complete. There’s still much to do to strengthen our sporting ecosystem, improve coordination between institutions and ensure that promising athletes never reach a point where their development is held back by limited opportunities, inadequate support or an unclear pathway forward.
As we look towards the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games, where we aim to qualify more than 30 athletes, our ambitions extend well beyond any single edition of the Olympics. We want to develop a growing pool of athletes capable of qualifying for major international competitions and competing alongside the best in the world. And above all, we want to create the conditions for sporting excellence to become consistent, rather than being the emergence of an extraordinary individual.
I’ll always admire the fictional Rocky Balboa on screen, just as I admire the real athletes who’ve overcome extraordinary difficulties to achieve what once seemed impossible. But I believe there’s another kind of sporting story that can be just as inspiring. The story of a young talent recognised at the right moment. Of someone who believed in their potential and helped them take the next step. Of coaches, families and institutions working together to provide the support they needed. And ultimately, of an athlete standing on the podium, proudly representing their country, who made it there because of the system supporting them. In the UAE, this is the story we want to write. One in which our athletes can devote their time, talent and determination to the challenges of competition, rather than having to overcome hurdles simply to earn their opportunity. Because the greater achievement is not simply developing one exceptional champion: it’s building a sporting system that gives more champions the opportunity to emerge, generation after generation, and makes sporting success a lasting national legacy.