I’ll always admire the fictional Rocky Balboa on screen, just as I admire the real athletes who’ve overcome extraordinary difficulties to achieve what once seemed impossible. But I believe there’s another kind of sporting story that can be just as inspiring. The story of a young talent recognised at the right moment. Of someone who believed in their potential and helped them take the next step. Of coaches, families and institutions working together to provide the support they needed. And ultimately, of an athlete standing on the podium, proudly representing their country, who made it there because of the system supporting them. In the UAE, this is the story we want to write. One in which our athletes can devote their time, talent and determination to the challenges of competition, rather than having to overcome hurdles simply to earn their opportunity. Because the greater achievement is not simply developing one exceptional champion: it’s building a sporting system that gives more champions the opportunity to emerge, generation after generation, and makes sporting success a lasting national legacy.