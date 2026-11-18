From childhood hobby to historic achievement, Shouq Aldhanhani’s journey
Abu Dhabi: In August 2024, Shouq Aldhanhani received her Jiu-Jitsu black belt, and with it became the first Emirati woman ever to earn one.
The belt marked more than a promotion. It was the culmination of more than a decade on the mat, from the first time she stepped onto it in 2012 or 2013 to years of competing for the UAE national team, which she joined in 2016.
But in that moment, she wasn’t thinking about the title. She was thinking about the little girl who started it all, and the competitions, sacrifices, injuries and setbacks along the way.
“It’s a feeling that’s difficult to describe,” she says. “It was emotional because I knew how much that moment meant to me.” The honour came with weight, too. “It was a huge responsibility as well as an honour.” Yet she calls it a beginning, not an ending: “the beginning of a new chapter.”
The story goes back to her childhood, when Jiu-jitsu was still new in UAE schools. It began with her younger sister, Alia who led her to it.
“My youngest sister, Alia, was actually the reason I first got introduced to Jiu-Jitsu,” Aldhanhani says.
Curious, she started training with three Brazilian coaches who, she says, “helped build the foundation of my journey.” She never anticipated the childhood hobby would shape her future achievements and a wall of awards. “I just knew that I enjoyed it and wanted to keep learning.”
For her, the first training session was nerve recking. She says that everything was so new to her, the movements, the technique and even the environment. “Looking back now, it’s amazing to think that one training session opened the door to a journey that has shaped my entire life,” she added.
She wasn’t thinking of becoming a professional athlete or even representing the country, but as time passed, she started competing, winning and setting bigger goals for herself. Slowly, something that started as an activity became a huge part of her identity and her life.
For years, Aldhanhani’s training was about her own progress: the next competition, the next improvement. The shift came gradually, she says, around 2016, when she began representing the UAE national team.
“That’s when I began to understand that I wasn’t just training for myself anymore,” she recalls. “I was representing my country, my family, and everyone who believed in me.” Medals mattered less than what the sport was building in her. Jiu-Jitsu, she says, taught her discipline, patience and confidence, and how to face challenges both on and off the mat.
The road was not smooth. The medals and the belt are visible, but she points to what sits behind them: the difficult days, the self-doubt, the injuries and the moments she had to push herself to start again. “People usually see the athlete, the medals, the black belt, and the achievements,” she says. “But they don’t always see the person behind all of that.”
Today, her relationship with the sport has changed. Becoming a coach, she says, “changed my perspective completely.” As an athlete, she focused on her own goals and championships. As a coach, her responsibility is to help someone else believe in themselves.
Her definition of success has widened with it. “Success isn’t only about medals,” she says. Watching a student overcome fear, gain confidence or achieve something they once thought impossible is, for her, “just as rewarding as winning a championship myself.”
But in the end, she is just a girl with aspirations and dreams. Her ambitions now reach beyond sport. She has stepped into acting, which she sees as a chance to express a different side of her personality and learn something new. “I’m still discovering myself, and I don’t want to limit what I can become,” she says.
What she wants most is for her story to reach the next generation of Emirati girls, who she hopes will see that they need not choose between being who they are and pursuing their dreams. “It doesn’t matter where you start or how many times you fall,” she says. “What matters is that you believe in yourself, stay committed, and never be afraid to dream bigger.”
Then she adds the line that sums up her journey: “I want them to know that the UAE flag can be raised by them too.”