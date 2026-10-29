Pages for purpose: How Dubai students are tackling waste at school

Year 13 students turn a school initiative to an opportunity to give back to their home
Dubai: The UAE’s push for sustainability has encouraged communities, schools, and individuals to consider how everyday actions can help reduce waste and protect the environment. In Dubai, three Year 13 students are putting that idea into practice, starting with something used daily in their own school, paper.
Zaneta Vikas Panicker, Shaurya Singh Bir, and Nathan Ian Balan have taken part in “Pages for Purpose,” a school paper collection drive that has gathered 5.5 tonnes of paper for recycling through the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG).
The students have developed and carried forward the initiative alongside their teachers and school leadership team. Their responsibilities have included organising the collection at school and coordinating the transportation of the paper to EEG for recycling.
“Pages for Purpose began with a simple idea of turning everyday waste into an opportunity to make a positive environmental impact,” Bir told Gulf News.
He added, “Collecting 5.5 tonnes of paper taught us the importance of teamwork, planning, and taking initiative. Most importantly, the project showed us how young people can actively contribute to a more sustainable UAE through practical, community-driven action.”
For the three students, their involvement in the initiative has been connected to their experiences of growing up in the UAE, a country where people from different cultural backgrounds live and study alongside one another.
Panicker, who serves as head girl, has noted that the opportunities she had in the country have shaped her outlook and encouraged her to consider how she can contribute to the community.
“Being in a country where so many cultures and perspectives intersect has shaped the way I see the world, teaching me to value diversity, remain open to different ideas, and recognise that every individual has something meaningful to contribute,” shared Panicker.
Her experiences in school leadership and activities beyond the classroom have also pushed her to look beyond personal development and consider how she can use those opportunities to benefit others.
Similarly, Bir believes that belonging involves more than a person's background.
“Growing up in the UAE has taught me the importance of diversity, inclusivity, and community. I have learned that even small actions can create meaningful change and that belonging is not just about where you come from, but how you contribute to your community,” stated Bir.
As head girl, Panicker has bared that student leadership should give others the confidence and opportunity to contribute their ideas.
Leaders need to be approachable and listen to students' concerns rather than assume they already know which issues matter most to their peers.
“By recognising the need to address paper waste and bringing students together around a shared goal, we have been able to turn a simple idea into a collective sustainability effort. I believe that the most meaningful initiatives emerge when people feel that their voices are heard and that they have a role to play in creating change,” explained Panicker.
For his part, Balan has highlighted that his upbringing has shaped his understanding of community and inclusion.
Serving as head of wellbeing at school, he supports other students and helps create a positive environment. His interests in sustainability and student leadership have also inspired him to consider how young people can contribute to the wider community.
“I hope to inspire other young people, especially fellow expat students, to recognise that they can make a meaningful contribution to the country they call home, regardless of where they come from,” exclaimed Balan.
He has urged the youth to think about how their passions and abilities can contribute to the UAE’s growth and development.
“Coming from diverse backgrounds should be seen as a strength, as each of us brings unique perspectives, skills, and ideas that can benefit the wider community.”
Meanwhile, the students have stressed the importance of taking initiative, whether by reducing waste, supporting others, or creating opportunities for classmates to get involved.
For Panicker, Bir, and Balan, contributing to the UAE does not have to wait until they finish school. It can begin with identifying a problem in their immediate surroundings and finding a way to address it.
Their paper drive is one school-based effort within the country's wider sustainability ambitions. It shows how students can take part in that work through practical steps, while developing a stronger sense of responsibility towards the country they call home.