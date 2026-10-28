Dubai high school students develop project to turn plastic waste into fuel

The seven members are co-founder Bijin; founder Rushabh Yadav, 17; lead developer and chief technology officer Advait Patil, 18; Vihaan Bhaskar, 16, who works on design and chemistry; Ibrahim Khan, 17, who also works on design and chemistry; Vihaan Chatterjee, 17, who handles economics and costing; and Rayyaan Hashmat, 17, who focuses on 3D simulations and marketing. All seven students are from India and have lived in the UAE for more than 10 years.