Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal reveal son Vihaan’s face for first time in adorable Diwali photo

Couple shares first family portrait showing Vihaan’s face, a day after his first birthday
Dubai: Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have given fans a special Diwali surprise, revealing the face of their son Vihaan for the first time in an adorable family photograph shared on Sunday.
The heartwarming picture, posted by Katrina on Instagram, comes just a day after Vihaan celebrated his first birthday on November 7, making this year's festival of lights particularly memorable for the celebrity couple.
Dressed in traditional festive outfits, the proud parents are seen sitting on the floor with their little boy between them. But it is Vihaan's infectious smile that steals the show.
The toddler, wearing a cream kurta-pyjama with a beautifully patterned yellow Nehru jacket, beams at the camera while his parents look at him affectionately.
Katrina looks radiant in a bright yellow traditional outfit featuring intricate golden embroidery, complemented by matching earrings and a dupatta. Vicky, meanwhile, wears an elegant cream embroidered kurta-pyjama.
Sharing the photograph, Katrina wrote: "Our brightest Diwali yet… ❤️✨ Wishing everyone love, light and happiness."
The photograph marks a special moment for the couple, who have largely kept their son away from the public spotlight since his birth.
Katrina and Vicky welcomed their first child on November 7, 2025, announcing the happy news through a joint Instagram post.
"Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy," they wrote at the time.
The couple had earlier announced Katrina's pregnancy in September 2025 with a Polaroid-style photograph showing Vicky gently holding her baby bump.
"On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude," they captioned the announcement.
In January 2026, the actors revealed that they had named their son Vihaan, sharing a touching photograph of his tiny hand held between theirs.
"Our Ray of Light. Vihaan Kaushal. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words," they wrote.
The name immediately caught the attention of Bollywood fans, many of whom pointed out its connection to Vicky's character, Major Vihaan Singh Shergill, in the 2019 blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike.
Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in a lavish yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.
Since then, the couple have frequently delighted fans with glimpses of their life together, although they have maintained considerable privacy around their son.
Their latest Diwali portrait offers fans their first clear look at Vihaan and a rare glimpse of the family celebrating together.
On the professional front, Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's 2024 thriller Merry Christmas, opposite Vijay Sethupathi.
Vicky, meanwhile, is preparing for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-anticipated Love & War, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film is scheduled for release on January 21, 2027. He is also associated with the upcoming project Mahavatar.
For now, however, it is little Vihaan who has taken centre stage, bringing an extra sparkle to his parents' Diwali celebrations.
__ With IANS inputs