Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal reveal son Vihaan’s face for first time in adorable Diwali photo

Dressed in traditional festive outfits, the proud parents are seen sitting on the floor with their little boy between them. But it is Vihaan's infectious smile that steals the show.

The heartwarming picture, posted by Katrina on Instagram, comes just a day after Vihaan celebrated his first birthday on November 7, making this year's festival of lights particularly memorable for the celebrity couple.

The name immediately caught the attention of Bollywood fans, many of whom pointed out its connection to Vicky's character, Major Vihaan Singh Shergill, in the 2019 blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike.

"On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude," they captioned the announcement.

Since then, the couple have frequently delighted fans with glimpses of their life together, although they have maintained considerable privacy around their son.

Vicky, meanwhile, is preparing for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-anticipated Love & War, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film is scheduled for release on January 21, 2027. He is also associated with the upcoming project Mahavatar.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.