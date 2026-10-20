Dubai turns two million plastic bottles into school bags

Dubai Municipality showcases Bottle2Bag and other sustainable initiatives at WETEX-2026
Dubai: Discarded plastic bottles are getting a second life as school bags in Dubai through Bottle2Bag, a Dubai Municipality initiative.
The civic body on Tuesday said it has collected and recycled two million bottles, equivalent to approximately 40 tonnes of plastic.
Dubai Municipality is showcasing the initiative at the 28th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX 2026), taking place from October 20 to 22 at Dubai World Trade Centre.
It is appearing alongside a portfolio of projects spanning sustainable infrastructure, integrated waste management, construction innovation and public health and safety.
Adel Mohammed Al Marzouqi, CEO of the Waste and Sewerage Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: "Our participation in WETEX reflects Dubai Municipality's commitment to developing more resilient and sustainable infrastructure through integrated planning, innovative technologies and the efficient management of resources."
"We are advancing projects that strengthen the governance of waste management, create opportunities to recover and reuse valuable materials, and enhance the capacity of essential infrastructure to respond to Dubai's continued urban growth and environmental challenges.”
Bottle2Bag shows how recycling can create both environmental and social value. It encourages the recovery and reuse of plastic while raising community awareness of responsible consumption and the value of recyclable resources.
The initiative is backed by an extensive collection network. This includes smart collection devices at educational institutions, 11 reverse vending machines at Dubai Municipality and partner facilities, and 20 dedicated collection containers at public beaches.
There are also 13 recyclable material collection centres in residential areas, known as Smart Sustainability Oases.
More than 90 entities have taken part the civic body’s environmental and social responsibility activities. Turning used bottles into useful products also helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption compared with producing plastic from virgin raw materials, while encouraging wider participation in recycling and circular economy practices, the municipality pointed out.
The initiative supports the Dubai Integrated Waste Management Strategy 2021–2041, which targets diverting 100% of waste from landfills, including recycling 50% of waste.
Dubai Municipality is also showcasing Circle Dubai, an initiative to reduce waste generation, increase recycling and improve waste management practices across the emirate. It promotes community participation and behavioural change.
Circle Dubai forms part of a comprehensive transformation programme extending beyond 2041.
Its ambition is to reduce waste generation and achieve 100% waste segregation at source across all residential areas in Dubai. Integrated awareness and educational campaigns, supported by specialised teams and innovative communication tools, promote the principles of 'Zero Waste'.
On the regulatory side, the Waste Generator Platform is a digital solution designed to strengthen governance, transparency and oversight across Dubai's waste management sector.
Authorised waste transportation companies use a unified digital system to register their contracts with waste generators, including facility locations and activities, types of waste generated, and the number and capacity of waste containers.
By consolidating this information into a comprehensive database, the platform helps standardise contracting procedures, improve compliance monitoring and give greater visibility into waste management activities.
An interactive dashboard gives decision-makers accurate, real-time information to support planning and data-driven decisions, while a dedicated team within the Waste Operations Department oversees data registration, verification and analysis.
Dubai Municipality is also highlighting the Tasreef Programme, a major strategic infrastructure initiative launched in 2024 to develop and expand Dubai's stormwater drainage network.
With a total investment of Dh30 billion, it aims to increase the network's drainage capacity by 700%, enabling it to accommodate more than 20 million cubic metres of stormwater per day.
Scheduled for completion in 2033, Tasreef will strengthen Dubai's preparedness for extreme weather conditions and future climate challenges, and contribute to protecting lives, property and essential urban assets.
In the construction sector, the Building Materials Passport Platform provides a structured digital record of material specifications and relevant information throughout their lifecycle. It covers design, production, transportation and installation through to processing, dismantling, reuse and end-of-life management.
By improving the availability and traceability of this information, the platform supports more informed decisions on material selection, recovery and reuse. It also creates opportunities to increase the use of recycled construction materials and reduce the carbon footprint of building projects.
Al Marzouqi added: "These efforts form part of our wider approach to building an efficient and sustainable infrastructure ecosystem that supports the circular economy, reduces environmental impact and delivers long-term value for the city. They also contribute to the objectives of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, Dubai Integrated Waste Management Strategy 2021–2041 and UAE Circular Economy Policy 2031."