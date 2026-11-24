New consumer protection rules could give shoppers more options to resolve disputes
Dubai: Imagine ordering a smartphone through an online shopping platform, only to discover that it does not match the advertised specifications. You contact customer service, but instead of resolving the issue, the platform directs you to an independent seller.
Under new amendments to the UAE's consumer protection regulations, online shopping platforms can no longer automatically distance themselves from consumer complaints simply because a product or service was supplied by a third party.
Cabinet Decision No. 166 of 2026, expands the legal responsibility of businesses operating digital marketplaces, covering goods and services offered or sold by third-party suppliers through websites, mobile applications and other channels.
The changes could give consumers a stronger legal basis for holding online marketplaces accountable when something goes wrong with a purchase.
Under the previous regulations, an online platform operator's responsibility for third-party products focused on defects in goods sold through its website or application.
The revised provisions broaden this responsibility in two significant ways:
They cover both goods and services provided by third-party suppliers.
They extend to goods and services offered for sale, rather than only those that have already been sold.
This is particularly significant for online marketplaces that allow multiple independent businesses to advertise and sell products or services through a single platform.
While the independent seller may remain responsible, the platform operator cannot automatically exclude itself from liability simply because it did not directly supply the product or service.
Consider a customer who purchases a washing machine through a popular online marketplace. The appliance is listed and supplied by an independent retailer operating on the platform.
When the washing machine arrives, the customer discovers that it is defective. However, the marketplace directs the customer to the retailer, which fails to resolve the complaint.
Under the amended regulations, the customer would have a broader legal basis for holding the marketplace operator accountable, rather than having to pursue the complaint exclusively against the independent retailer.
The changes could also be relevant to disputes involving:
Products that do not match their advertised descriptions or specifications.
Defective or damaged goods.
Warranty claims.
Refund and replacement requests.
Services advertised, booked or purchased through online platforms.
For consumers, this could mean greater accountability from the platforms they use to shop, particularly when dealing with unfamiliar or unresponsive third-party sellers.
The amendments do not mean that online marketplaces will automatically be liable in every dispute or that consumers will always be entitled to a refund or replacement.
The outcome of a complaint will depend on the circumstances of the purchase, the nature of the goods or services, applicable contractual terms and the available evidence.
Consumers should therefore retain purchase invoices, order confirmations, screenshots of product listings and correspondence with sellers or customer service teams to support any potential complaint.
Cabinet Decision No. 166 of 2026 amends Articles 9, 40 and 41 of Cabinet Decision No. 66 of 2023, which sets out the Executive Regulation of Federal Law No. 15 of 2020 on Consumer Protection.