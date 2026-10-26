Dubai Chambers members can now choose the AI Agent most relevant to their business needs and subscribe to the available packages with competitive benefits.



Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, commented: “Success in the transition to Agentic AI is measured not by technology adoption alone, but by how effectively companies use these tools to address business challenges and deliver tangible results. This is why we are connecting knowledge with practical application, building capabilities, and expanding access to specialised solutions and high-quality tools that help companies adapt to change and evolve the way they work. Through this approach, we are preparing a private sector that is equipped to respond to technological transformation and contribute to shaping the opportunities of the future economy.”



The programme aims to enable more than 295,000 private sector companies and roll out 100 specialised AI agents over two years. It also features specialised training tracks recently launched by Dubai Chambers to enable and train 14,000 companies from the Business Groups and Business Councils operating under Dubai Chamber of Commerce to deploy Agentic AI technologies within their administrative and operational processes.



The programme also includes supporting the growth of companies specialising in the development and use of Agentic AI solutions, promoting knowledge-sharing, and building institutional capabilities across the Dubai Chambers ecosystem.



The platform currently features 22 agents, each designed to perform specific tasks. The solutions support tasks including supplier discovery and evaluation of vendor proposals, monitoring supply chain risks, contract review, matching invoices against purchase orders, generating business proposals, screening resumes, lead scoring, and handling IT help desk requests, among others.



Developed by Dubai Chambers, the platform enables companies to try any AI agent in a sandbox before activating it. Companies also receive complimentary credits to get started, with the option to move to paid packages based on usage thereafter.



Dashboards provide visibility into usage levels and costs, while a readiness assessment helps companies determine their preparedness to use these solutions. The platform also provides visibility into success rates in fulfilling requests submitted to each AI agent. A company admin portal enables company administrators to monitor their teams’ use of AI agents.



The platform complies with all relevant regulatory requirements in the UAE and observes data privacy and protection standards. Data is hosted in the UAE, with each company’s information kept separate from that of other companies. The AI agents available through the platform support both Arabic and English.