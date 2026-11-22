New UAE rules expand platform liability for goods and services offered by third parties
Abu Dhabi: Online shopping platforms in the UAE will face broader legal responsibility for goods and services offered or sold by third-party suppliers under amendments to the country's consumer protection regulations, making it harder for operators to reject complaints simply because a purchase was made from an independent seller.
Cabinet Decision No. 166 of 2026 expands the scope of responsibility for suppliers operating digital platforms, covering goods and services advertised or sold through websites, applications and other modern technological channels.
The amendments mean that an online marketplace cannot automatically avoid responsibility towards consumers by arguing that a product or service was supplied by an outside seller. The provisions remain subject to the general rules of liability under existing UAE legislation.
The decision amends three articles of Cabinet Decision No. 66 of 2023, the executive regulations of Federal Law No. 15 of 2020 on Consumer Protection. The changes address e-commerce, government intervention in pricing and administrative penalties.
What changes for online shoppers?
Under the previous regulations, a platform operator's responsibility for third-party products focused on defects in goods sold through its website or application.
The revised Article 40 goes further, covering both goods and services, whether they are merely offered for sale or have already been sold through an electronic platform or another modern technological channel.
The changes could affect disputes involving defective products, goods that do not match their advertised specifications, warranty claims, replacements, refunds and services booked or purchased online.
The distinction is particularly significant for online marketplaces that allow multiple independent businesses to sell through a single platform.
Consumers may not always realise that they are purchasing from an external supplier rather than the company operating the website or application, particularly when disputes arise over delivery, product quality or after-sales support.
The new provision establishes a broader legal basis for holding platform operators accountable, rather than leaving consumers to pursue complaints exclusively against the third-party seller.
However, the amendments do not mean that every complaint will automatically entitle a customer to a refund. The outcome of a dispute will continue to depend on the nature of the goods or services, applicable contractual terms, the circumstances of the complaint and the available evidence.
Tougher rules on price manipulation
The amendments also strengthen provisions governing government intervention in the prices of goods and services during crises or unusual market conditions.
Under the revised Article 9, the minister may, after coordinating with the relevant authorities, introduce temporary measures when exceptional market conditions lead to abnormal price increases or price manipulation.
These measures may include fixing the prices of certain goods or services, restricting exports, imposing sales quotas, encouraging alternative sources of production or imports, and assigning designated entities to import goods.
Businesses are prohibited from selling goods or services at prices that exceed those set under such measures.
Any unjustified additional amounts collected from consumers must be refunded.
The Ministry of Economy and Tourism or the relevant authority may calculate the excess amounts using commercial records, invoices, accounting information or other appropriate evidence.
Consumers retain the right to seek repayment of overcharged amounts or pursue compensation under applicable legislation.
Administrative penalties
The revised Article 41 also provides for a Cabinet decision specifying violations, administrative penalties and financial fines, following a proposal by the minister and coordination with the relevant authorities.
Existing penalties will continue to apply, provided they do not conflict with the amended provisions, until the new decision is issued.
The amendments form part of the UAE's wider consumer protection framework, which covers goods and services sold through both traditional retail outlets and digital platforms.
The revised regulations provide stronger grounds for consumer complaints involving third-party sellers, while leaving questions of liability, remedies and compensation subject to the applicable legal provisions.