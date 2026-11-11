Shoppers can now compare Amazon grocery prices with supermarkets on UAE platform

Amazon becomes first online retailer to join the governmental price comparison service
Dubai: UAE residents looking to save money on groceries and household essentials can now compare prices on Amazon.ae with those at major supermarkets through a government-run platform, following a new agreement between the Ministry of Economy and Tourism and Amazon UAE.
Amazon has become the first e-commerce retailer to join the Ministry's Essential Goods Prices Platform, which was launched in April 2026 to help consumers compare the cost of everyday products across different retailers.
The integration means shoppers can now check prices from physical supermarkets and an online retailer in one place, rather than searching individual websites or visiting multiple stores.
Amazon's product price records are already live on the platform, the Ministry said on Wednesday.
The Essential Goods Prices Platform currently covers 33 product categories, including 17 essential consumer goods and 16 other key commodities.
It monitors prices across 12 major physical retail outlets and Amazon.ae, allowing shoppers to compare the minimum and maximum prices listed for products at different outlets and branches.
The platform focuses on frequently purchased goods, helping households compare prices for items they regularly buy rather than relying solely on advertised promotions.
One of its features allows users to create a customised grocery basket based on their shopping needs.
The system then identifies the most cost-effective option based on the prices available on the platform, giving shoppers a way to compare the cost of their selected products.
For example, a household preparing its weekly grocery list can use the platform to compare the listed prices of selected essentials across participating retailers before deciding where to shop.
The Ministry said the addition of Amazon extends this comparison to online shopping for the first time.
Under the agreement, Amazon UAE will provide pricing data to the Ministry's platform, with regular updates carried out according to approved technical standards.
The Ministry said the integration is designed to maintain the reliability and accuracy of pricing information while meeting data security and cybersecurity requirements.
The collaboration was formalised through a memorandum of understanding signed at the Ministry's headquarters in Dubai.
The agreement was signed by Abdulla Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, and Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President of Amazon Middle East, Africa and Turkey, in the presence of Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism.
The platform gives consumers another way to check whether the price of an everyday product differs between retailers before making a purchase.
For households that regularly buy the same groceries, comparing the cost of a full shopping basket can be more useful than checking the price of a single discounted item.
The Ministry's system allows shoppers to build their own basket and identify the lowest-priced option based on the products and prices available.
The announcement does not specify whether delivery charges, online promotions or membership-related discounts are included in basket comparisons. These costs can affect the final amount paid when shopping online.
The platform also displays price ranges across participating outlets, helping consumers identify differences between branches.
Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri said the agreement would strengthen digital connections between the government and online retailers while improving access to pricing information.
"The new collaboration with Amazon represents a transformative step forward in this direction by enhancing digital connectivity between government and e-commerce retailers," he said.
He added that the Ministry intends to expand partnerships with other local and international e-commerce companies as part of its efforts to develop digital price-monitoring services.
Ronaldo Mouchawar said Amazon welcomed the collaboration, which would allow customers to access its prices through the government platform.
"We are proud that Amazon.ae is now integrated onto the Essential Goods Prices Platform as the first e-commerce retailer," he said.
The Ministry said the platform would continue focusing on essential consumer products, with price monitoring intended to support transparency and help shoppers make informed purchasing decisions.
For UAE residents, the immediate change is the ability to compare selected Amazon prices alongside those of participating supermarkets through a single government service, with more online retailers potentially joining in future.