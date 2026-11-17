Amazon employs more than 3,000 people in the UAE, developing solutions for global markets
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, visited Amazon’s new headquarters in Dubai Internet City on Tuesday, where he reviewed the global technology company’s latest projects and initiatives.
During the visit, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on Amazon’s use of artificial intelligence to improve the online shopping experience and develop innovative solutions for customers.
In a post on X, Sheikh Hamdan said the new headquarters, located in one of the region’s largest technology hubs, demonstrated Amazon’s expanding presence in the UAE.
He highlighted the importance of the company’s continued investment in the country, noting that partnerships with major international businesses were helping accelerate economic diversification and digital transformation.
“Amazon’s continued investment in the UAE reflects the strength of our country’s partnerships with global companies and their role in advancing economic diversification and digital transformation,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote.
He also praised the company’s workforce in the UAE, which numbers more than 3,000 employees, and its contribution to developing technological solutions for international markets.
“We are pleased that Amazon’s team of more than 3,000 employees in the UAE is developing innovative solutions that serve regional and global markets,” he added.