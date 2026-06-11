Sheikh Hamdan approves new digital economy initiatives

Sheikh Hamdan said, “Our goal is for Dubai to become the world’s leading hub for developing and deploying advanced AI solutions, with the private sector playing a central role in driving this transformation. We aim to turn these opportunities into tangible economic outcomes, create new pathways for growth, and enhance the emirate’s global competitiveness, in line with the visionary leadership and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.”