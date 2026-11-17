Dr Shivagami Gugan, Chief Technologist, Worldwide, AWS, who gave the keynote ‘Beyond the GPU – Architecting the Resilient Agentic AI Enterprise’, said: “Record investment in GPUs has yet to turn into value for many enterprise AI projects. The ones that stall run into limits on integration, data, cost and trust. As compute becomes easier to secure, the advantage moves to architecture: AI agents that work together on open standards, draw on trusted data, are governed by design and are built to control cost and fail safely. The Gulf’s governments and enterprises are investing in AI at scale, and they can build that architecture in from the start.”