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Indonesia emerges as a key investment hub for Middle East amid economic transformation

IIPC Abu Dhabi connects Middle Eastern investors with Indonesia’s opportunities

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Nova Herlangga Masrie, Director, Indonesia Investment Promotion Center (IIPC) Abu Dhabi.
Nova Herlangga Masrie, Director, Indonesia Investment Promotion Center (IIPC) Abu Dhabi.

For 15 years, the Indonesia Investment Promotion Center (IIPC) Abu Dhabi has been building bridges between Middle East investors and one of the world’s most dynamic emerging economies.

Indonesia has emerged as a compelling investment destination. Home to more than 280 million people and the largest economy in Southeast Asia, Indonesia is entering a new phase of economic transformation, driven by industrial upgrading, infrastructure development, technological advancement, and a growing consumer market.

The Indonesia Investment Promotion Center (IIPC) Abu Dhabi, the overseas representative of the Ministry of Investment and Downstream Industry/Indonesia Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM), has served as a trusted gateway connecting investors from across the Middle East with opportunities throughout Indonesia. Over the years, IIPC Abu Dhabi has facilitated business connections, promoted strategic projects, and supported the growing economic relationship between Indonesia and the region.

Today, that relationship is stronger than ever. As Middle Eastern countries pursue economic diversification, Indonesia has become an increasingly attractive partner. The country’s strong fundamentals, abundant resources, young workforce, and commitment to sustainable growth continue to attract investors.

Indonesia offers more than investment opportunities. It offers strategic value. As Middle Eastern countries pursue economic diversification, sustainable growth, and future-ready investments, Indonesia is uniquely positioned to be a trusted partner. We invite investors from across the region to join us in building the next chapter of growth and shared prosperity.
Nova Herlangga Masrie

A notable example is the United Arab Emirates, one of Indonesia’s key strategic partners, whose realized investment increased from $22.88 million in 2022 to $169.69 million in 2025, representing a 641.55 per cent increase in three years.

Indonesia offers opportunities in areas shaping the future of the global economy, including energy transition, food security, supply chain connectivity, critical minerals, and value-added industries. Combining abundant resources and expanding industrial capabilities, Indonesia presents significant opportunities for investors seeking commercial returns and long-term strategic impact.

As Indonesia advances its ambition to become a leading global economic powerhouse, opportunities for collaboration and investment continue to expand.

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