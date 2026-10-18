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UAE expresses solidarity with Indonesia after deadly fires in East Java

Four firefighters and volunteers died battling a wildfire in East Java's national park

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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UAE expresses solidarity with Indonesia after deadly fires in East Java
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Abu Dhabi: The UAE has expressed its solidarity with Indonesia following fires in East Java Province, which resulted in a number of deaths.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to Indonesia and its people over this tragedy.

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Four people were killed and two others suffered severe burns while battling a wildfire in East Java's Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park, according to Indonesian authorities. 

The victims were among 12 firefighters and volunteers caught by rapidly spreading flames and thick smoke, with strong winds fuelling the blaze. 

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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