UAE expresses solidarity with India, conveys condolences over victims of military plane crash

Ministry of Foreign Affairs extends sympathy to families of victims of Assam airbase crash
The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Republic of India over the victims of an air force plane crash in Assam state, which resulted in the deaths of several soldiers.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of the Republic of India over this tragedy.
At least five IAF personnel were killed after an AN-32 transport aircraft met with an accident while landing at the Jorhat airbase in Assam and burst into flames on Saturday, defence officials said.
According to the IAF, the incident occurred at approximately 10 a.m. after the aircraft landed at the Jorhat Air Force Station. The aircraft reportedly burst into flames shortly after touchdown, triggering an immediate emergency response from Air Force and airport firefighting teams.