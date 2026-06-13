IAF mourns ‘supreme sacrifice’ as AN-32 crash claims five air warriors
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has identified five personnel who lost their lives in the AN-32 aircraft crash at Jorhat Air Force Station in Assam, describing them as having made the “supreme sacrifice in the line of duty”.
The deceased have been named as Squadron Leader Prashant Singh, Flight Lieutenant Shubham Kumar, Sergeant Jitendra Sharma, Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat and Agniveervayu Danish Alam.
The co-pilot of the aircraft sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at an IAF medical facility in Jorhat.
The Air Force said it stands firmly with the bereaved families and extended its condolences to those affected by the tragedy.
The AN-32 transport aircraft met with an accident at around 10 a.m. during a routine sortie at Jorhat Air Force Station.
The aircraft was reportedly attempting to land when it crashed and subsequently caught fire, prompting an emergency response.
The Indian Air Force has ordered a court of inquiry to determine the cause of the accident.
Technical teams have begun examining the wreckage, while preliminary assessments are underway. The IAF has urged the public to avoid speculation until initial findings are released.
Experts have suggested that multiple factors, including weather conditions such as heavy rain and low cloud cover, could have contributed to the crash. However, the exact cause will be confirmed only after investigation.
The Soviet-origin Antonov AN-32 has long been a workhorse of the Indian Air Force (IAF), used for logistics, cargo transport and operations in high-altitude and remote regions, particularly across the Northeast and Himalayan sectors.
The aircraft has also been involved in past accidents, including incidents in 2016 over the Bay of Bengal and in 2019 in Arunachal Pradesh, reflecting its challenging operational history.
According to NDTV, the AN-32 has served as a key tactical transport platform, moving troops and supplies to remote regions, including critical missions to Siachen.
The aircraft programme traces back to a 1980 Soviet agreement, with production carried out in Kyiv between 1982 and 1996, resulting in 358 units built. India currently operates around 100 of these aircraft, which remain central to its airlift capability.
Following safety concerns, particularly after a 2009 crash, the fleet underwent a $400 million modernisation programme with Ukraine’s Antonov. Upgrades included avionics, engines and safety systems such as emergency locator transmitters, with about 55 aircraft already modernised.
Despite these upgrades, the AN-32 has recorded more than 18 major accidents over the years, including fatal crashes and aircraft disappearances.
Despite its safety record, the aircraft continues to remain in active service due to its ability to operate in extreme terrains where few alternatives can function effectively, making it a critical component of India’s military airlift capability.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed grief over the loss and said the state government is in touch with authorities and ready to extend support to the families.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh termed the incident “deeply anguishing” and paid tribute to the fallen air warriors, saying their courage and service will be remembered with pride.
Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed condolences, calling the loss deeply tragic and paying tribute to the personnel’s sacrifice.
With inputs from IANS, ANI