AAIB urges public and media to avoid speculation as technical analysis continues
Dubai: One year after the Air India AI171 crash that claimed 260 lives, India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) says it has made "significant progress" in its investigation but has stopped short of saying when the final report will be released.
In an interim statement issued on Thursday to mark the first anniversary of the tragedy, the AAIB said investigators continue to analyse evidence gathered over the past year, including aircraft systems, flight recorder data, engine components, maintenance records and operational information.
The bureau also urged the media and the public not to draw premature conclusions while the investigation remains underway.
The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick when it crashed shortly after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12, 2025.
The accident remains the deadliest aviation disaster involving a Boeing 787 and the aircraft type's first fatal crash since it entered commercial service in 2011.
Marking one year since the accident, the investigation agency expressed sympathy for those affected.
"Today marks one year since the tragic accident involving Air India Flight AI-171," the bureau said.
It added: "The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) expresses its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of all those who lost their lives in the accident. We also acknowledge the enduring pain and loss suffered by all those affected."
The AAIB said it is carrying out the investigation under India's Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017, and international standards set out in ICAO Annex 13.
ICAO - the International Civil Aviation Organization - is a specialised agency of the United Nations that sets the global standards and regulations for aviation safety, security, efficiency, and environmental protection.
A preliminary report containing factual information was published on July 12, 2025. Since then, investigators have carried out what the bureau described as an "extensive and rigorous examination" of the technical, operational, organisational and human factors linked to the crash.
According to the AAIB, accredited representatives, technical advisers and subject matter experts from relevant organisations have supported the investigation.
The bureau said "significant progress has been made" in examining aircraft systems, flight recorder data, engine-related components, maintenance records, operational records and other evidence.
It added that the information collected is now being assessed together, with additional technical evaluations and specialist examinations continuing wherever required to ensure that every finding is backed by verified evidence and scientific analysis.
While confirming that the investigation is advancing, the AAIB did not provide a timeline for publishing its final report.
Instead, it said the report would only be released after all investigative work had been completed, along with the international review and consultation processes required under ICAO Annex 13.
The bureau stressed that it remains committed to conducting a "thorough, independent, objective and evidence-based investigation."
The investigation agency also reminded the public that the purpose of an aircraft accident investigation is to improve aviation safety rather than assign blame.
"The sole purpose of an accident investigation is to enhance aviation safety through the identification of lessons and safety recommendations, and not to apportion blame or liability," it said.
It therefore urged "all stakeholders, including the media and the public, to refrain from speculation or premature conclusions while the investigation remains in progress."
The AAIB added that every aspect of the accident would continue to be examined "with the utmost care and diligence" so that the final findings and safety recommendations contribute to improving civil aviation safety.
Air India Flight AI171 was a scheduled passenger service from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick when the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed just 32 seconds after take-off on June 12, 2025.
The aircraft came down on the campus of Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College, killing 241 of the 242 people on board. Nineteen people on the ground also died and 67 others were injured. In total, 260 people lost their lives, while the aircraft was destroyed and several college buildings were heavily damaged.
A preliminary report released in July 2025 found that the aircraft suffered a loss of thrust in both engines after the fuel control switches moved from RUN to CUTOFF three seconds after lift-off.
The AAIB has not yet reached its final conclusions and says further technical analysis remains underway before the final report is issued.