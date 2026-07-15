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Air India AI171 crash: India's aviation investigation body says probe still ongoing a year later

AAIB urges public and media to avoid speculation as technical analysis continues

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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An investigation team inspects the wreckage of Air India flight 171 a day after it crashed in a residential area near the airport, in Ahmedabad on June 13, 2025.
An investigation team inspects the wreckage of Air India flight 171 a day after it crashed in a residential area near the airport, in Ahmedabad on June 13, 2025.
AFP

In an interim statement issued on Thursday to mark the first anniversary of the tragedy, the AAIB said investigators continue to analyse evidence gathered over the past year, including aircraft systems, flight recorder data, engine components, maintenance records and operational information.

The bureau also urged the media and the public not to draw premature conclusions while the investigation remains underway.

The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick when it crashed shortly after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12, 2025.

The accident remains the deadliest aviation disaster involving a Boeing 787 and the aircraft type's first fatal crash since it entered commercial service in 2011.

AAIB remembers victims

Marking one year since the accident, the investigation agency expressed sympathy for those affected.

"Today marks one year since the tragic accident involving Air India Flight AI-171," the bureau said.

It added: "The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) expresses its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of all those who lost their lives in the accident. We also acknowledge the enduring pain and loss suffered by all those affected."

Investigation continues

The AAIB said it is carrying out the investigation under India's Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017, and international standards set out in ICAO Annex 13.

ICAO - the International Civil Aviation Organization - is a specialised agency of the United Nations that sets the global standards and regulations for aviation safety, security, efficiency, and environmental protection.

A preliminary report containing factual information was published on July 12, 2025. Since then, investigators have carried out what the bureau described as an "extensive and rigorous examination" of the technical, operational, organisational and human factors linked to the crash.

According to the AAIB, accredited representatives, technical advisers and subject matter experts from relevant organisations have supported the investigation.

The bureau said "significant progress has been made" in examining aircraft systems, flight recorder data, engine-related components, maintenance records, operational records and other evidence.

It added that the information collected is now being assessed together, with additional technical evaluations and specialist examinations continuing wherever required to ensure that every finding is backed by verified evidence and scientific analysis.

No timeline for final report

While confirming that the investigation is advancing, the AAIB did not provide a timeline for publishing its final report.

Instead, it said the report would only be released after all investigative work had been completed, along with the international review and consultation processes required under ICAO Annex 13.

The bureau stressed that it remains committed to conducting a "thorough, independent, objective and evidence-based investigation."

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AAIB urges against speculation

The investigation agency also reminded the public that the purpose of an aircraft accident investigation is to improve aviation safety rather than assign blame.

"The sole purpose of an accident investigation is to enhance aviation safety through the identification of lessons and safety recommendations, and not to apportion blame or liability," it said.

It therefore urged "all stakeholders, including the media and the public, to refrain from speculation or premature conclusions while the investigation remains in progress."

The AAIB added that every aspect of the accident would continue to be examined "with the utmost care and diligence" so that the final findings and safety recommendations contribute to improving civil aviation safety.

What happened

Air India Flight AI171 was a scheduled passenger service from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick when the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed just 32 seconds after take-off on June 12, 2025.

The aircraft came down on the campus of Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College, killing 241 of the 242 people on board. Nineteen people on the ground also died and 67 others were injured. In total, 260 people lost their lives, while the aircraft was destroyed and several college buildings were heavily damaged.

A preliminary report released in July 2025 found that the aircraft suffered a loss of thrust in both engines after the fuel control switches moved from RUN to CUTOFF three seconds after lift-off.

The AAIB has not yet reached its final conclusions and says further technical analysis remains underway before the final report is issued.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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