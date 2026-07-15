Dubai: One year after the Air India AI171 crash that claimed 260 lives, India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) says it has made "significant progress" in its investigation but has stopped short of saying when the final report will be released.

It added: "The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) expresses its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of all those who lost their lives in the accident. We also acknowledge the enduring pain and loss suffered by all those affected."

It added that the information collected is now being assessed together, with additional technical evaluations and specialist examinations continuing wherever required to ensure that every finding is backed by verified evidence and scientific analysis.

A preliminary report containing factual information was published on July 12, 2025. Since then, investigators have carried out what the bureau described as an "extensive and rigorous examination" of the technical, operational, organisational and human factors linked to the crash.

Instead, it said the report would only be released after all investigative work had been completed, along with the international review and consultation processes required under ICAO Annex 13.

The AAIB added that every aspect of the accident would continue to be examined "with the utmost care and diligence" so that the final findings and safety recommendations contribute to improving civil aviation safety.

The aircraft came down on the campus of Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College, killing 241 of the 242 people on board. Nineteen people on the ground also died and 67 others were injured. In total, 260 people lost their lives, while the aircraft was destroyed and several college buildings were heavily damaged.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.