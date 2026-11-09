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Indonesia steps up efforts to contain East Kalimantan wildfires

Indonesia intensifies aerial efforts to combat East Kalimantan wildfires

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Firefighters from Indonesia's regional disaster management agency use hoses to extinguish spreading wildfires amid dense smoke and a hazy in Barito Kuala, South Kalimantan province. File photo taken on October 24, 2026.
Firefighters from Indonesia's regional disaster management agency use hoses to extinguish spreading wildfires amid dense smoke and a hazy in Barito Kuala, South Kalimantan province. File photo taken on October 24, 2026.
AFP-MUDA SAGALA

JAKARTA: Indonesian authorities have intensified efforts to extinguish forest and land fires in East Kalimantan Province following a resurgence of hotspots first reported in August, with the current aerial operation targeting fires affecting an estimated 40 to 50 hectares.

Indonesian news agency ANTARA said firefighting operations are focused on Samarinda City and the regencies of Kutai Kartanegara, Paser and East Kutai, particularly in areas difficult for ground teams to reach.

Australian aircraft have begun aerial firefighting operations at the request of the provincial government, including a C-130 water bomber capable of carrying up to 15,000 litres of water per sortie.

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Authorities have also placed firefighting and disaster management teams on alert.

The authorities are coordinating satellite hotspot monitoring data with aircraft flight routes to improve the accuracy and effectiveness of firefighting operations.

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